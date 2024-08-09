‘If a Bomb Goes Off I’m Gone’: Patrick Beverly Gets Brutally Honest About Playing in Israel With Hapoel Tel Aviv BC

Patrick Beverley recently opened up about his significant career move to join the Israeli Basketball Premier League. However, the ongoing conflict in the region has raised safety concerns, prompting Beverley to prioritize his well-being above all else.

In a recent episode of The Pat Bev Podcast, the 36-year-old athlete candidly expressed his stance, stating, "Safety is important. Bomb goes off; I'm gone."

The decision to relocate to Israel comes at a time when the region has experienced heightened tensions, exemplified by a recent drone explosion in Tel Aviv that resulted in casualties. Given these circumstances, Beverley stressed that his safety remains a non-negotiable priority.

During the podcast, Pat shared the current situation in the country, saying, “I haven’t got knowledge of any unsafe places in Tel Aviv now. My old teammate told me that in every apartment, there is a bomb room, and he used it to hang up clothes. He was there (for) three or four months last season, and nothing happened.”

However, he made it clear that any perceived threat to his safety would prompt his immediate return to the USA. While the situation in Israel remains a concern, Beverley disclosed that most of his team's games will be played outside of the country, particularly emphasizing that a majority of their EuroCup games will take place in Bulgaria.

Advertisement

This strategy aims to mitigate potential risks and ensure the team's well-being during these uncertain times.

Despite the apprehensions surrounding his move, Beverley sought to provide reassurance, citing conversations with a former American player who described their experience in Israel as "paradise."

Additionally, Beverley expressed gratitude for the lucrative two-year, $4 million agreement with Hapoel Tel Aviv BC, emphasizing the generosity of the individual who offered him the contract. He also expressed enthusiasm about the prospect of being the main option on the team, indicating a keen desire to further evolve and excel in his basketball career.

Beverley's extensive NBA career includes stints with teams such as the Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Clippers, and Milwaukee Bucks. With career averages of 8.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game, Beverley's prowess as a skilled and versatile player is well-documented, coupled with his ability to thrive under pressure.

Also Read: ‘Bro Pulled a Charles Barkley’: Anthony Davis Leaves Fans in Splits With Confusing ‘Two Words’ Quote After USA vs Serbia