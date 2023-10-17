‘If I drink, I can smash all of you guys’: When Sir Alex Ferguson offered Khabib Nurmagomedov a glass of wine

Former UFC undefeated champion Khabib Nurmagomedov went to watch the Premier League at Old Trafford Stadium, where Manchester United collided with Everton FC. Eagle also posed with Ronaldo before the match. The match came to an end with a draw between both teams.

Nurmagomedov revealed a backstage incident post-match where everyone was celebrating and was having wine. The Eagle tells the interesting story of when Alex Ferguson offered Khabib a glass of wine, to which he responded by saying ‘ Drinking is not good for me if I drink, I can smash all of you guys.”

All you need to know about Khabib 'The Eagle' Nurmagomedov

Nurmagomedov never lost a single match in his entire career. He retired undefeated with 29 wins and zero losses. He last fought Justin Geathje and defended his title post-fight he called off his career he said there was no way he was coming to fight without his father as he promised his mother.

Khabib is from Dagestan Russia, He signed a contract with UFC in 2011 he was undefeated in the regional circuit with an impressive record of 16 wins and no losses. The Eagle made his octagon debut in 2012. In 2018 he became the UFC lightweight champion and carried his reign till the end of his career. The Eagle is the longest-reigning lightweight champion ever. He carried the title from 2018 to 2021, nearly four years.

Eagle’s most memorable rivalry was with former UFC two-division champion Conor McGregor, the two were involved in a heated rivalry where Conor jumped Khabib's bus. Later, both collided at UFC 229, where Khabib defeated McGregor in round forth via submission. He jumped the cage and attacked McGregor’s grappling coach. After the match, the 35-year-old was suspended for his actions.

He announced his retirement after he defeated Justin in 2021, and since then fans have wanted him to return back to the octagon. He is currently training Islam Makhachev for his upcoming match against Alexander Volkanovski.

