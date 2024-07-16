‘If LeBron Sees This’: NBA Fans Think Jaylen Brown Was Insulting Bronny James in Front of Angel Reese and Kysre Gondrezick

NBA fans found themselves amidst a controversy involving Jaylen Brown and Bronny James. During the recent Summer League showdown between the Boston Celtics and the Los Angeles Lakers, eagle-eyed observers broke down Brown’s conversation with Angel Reese and Kysre Gondrezick.

Attending the game alongside WNBA stars Angel Reese and Kysre Gondrezick, Jaylen Brown was seen having a chat with both of them. While the Lakers fans were cheering up for Bronny, some fans seemed to interpret what the Celtics star was saying in the viral clip.

NBA fans lip-read Jaylen Brown and Kysre Gondrezick at Lakers game

As some of the fans suggested, Brown was caught on camera sharing his candid thoughts about Bronny James, the son of Lakers' legend LeBron James. As per the fans, Brown said, "I don’t think Bronny is a pro."

However, it did not take too long for the Twitter-verse to reveal what the basketball stars were talking about while sitting on the sidelines. A fan humorously remarked that LeBron James would not be happy to learn Brown’s thoughts on Bronny and wrote, “If Bron sees this, brother is done fr.”

As the tweet started developing, the engagement on the post immediately sparked discussions and speculations across social media platforms, generating mixed reactions from fans. One of the curious fans took the trouble to break down word by word and wrote, “JB: “I don’t think Bronny is a pro!”

KG: “I think he’ll be on the g-league team for sure.”

JB: “I don’t think so, I think because of his name he’ll be on the Lakers.”

Another user posted a hilarious LeBron GIF, where the Lakers star was seen staring at someone and captoned, “Bronny when he is in the TD Garden.”

Some of the fans seemed to sarcastically threat Brown as one user wrote, “ Klutch SUVs and Bron FC pulling up to Jaylen Brown like the Avengers.”

Jaylen Brown clarified his comments on Bronny after video goes viral

After an alleged comment suggesting skepticism about LeBron James' son's potential as a professional basketball player made by Jaylen Brown went viral, the situation took a turn as Brown swiftly clarified his stance.

While retweeting the same viral clip, Brown wrote, “It’s a flex to have your son alongside you in the NBA. It reflects greatness and longevity! Bronny has all the tools around him to be successful I look forward to watching his growth.”

During the Lakers vs. Celtics Summer League game in Las Vegas, Brown was caught on camera allegedly expressing doubt about Bronny James' future in the NBA to Kysre Gondrezick. However, Brown promptly addressed the issue on social media, emphasizing the honor and potential success he sees in having your child follow in your professional footsteps.

