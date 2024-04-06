‘If Pat Backs Cole, I Back Cole’: Fans Rally Behind J Cole as Patrick Mahomes Reacts to Kendrick Lamar Diss

The internet was set ablaze as Patrick Mahomes, the esteemed 28-year-old football quarterback, made waves on social media with his reaction to J. Cole's latest album. Mahomes' response to Cole's musical offering stirred up speculation and excitement among fans, prompting many to wonder if the Chiefs player was signaling an alignment with the acclaimed rapper, particularly in light of recent rap community drama.

Taking to X on Friday, April 5, the three-time Super Bowl MVP simply posted 'Cole' followed by two fire emojis. This post emerged shortly after Cole released his latest 12-track album, 'Might Delete Later,' setting the stage for a wave of fervent discussion and interpretation among enthusiasts.

Mahomes Sparks J. Cole vs. Kendrick Discussion

While countless fans showered Mahomes with praise for his evident appreciation of Cole's music, others couldn't help but delve into theories about the underlying meaning behind the quarterback's post. Some speculated that Mahomes' tweet might be his subtle way of taking a stance amid the perceived conflict between Cole and fellow rapper Kendrick Lamar.

The drama unfolded with Kendrick Lamar's verse on 'Like That,' from Future, and Metro Boomin's recent collaborative album 'We Don't Trust You.’ It sparked controversy by dismissing the notion that he, Cole, and Drake constituted the "Big 3" of hip-hop.

In response, fans speculated that Cole fired back with the song '7 Minute Drill' in his latest album. The whole thing sparked speculation about Mahomes potentially aligning himself with the two-time Grammy winner.

Rap Rivalry

However, it's entirely possible that Mahomes' tweet simply expressed his genuine admiration for Cole's work without any deeper implications. After all, by referencing Cole in one of his new songs, 'Read '24',' Cole raps, ''I aimed for the stars and hit, shit was a long shot; I'm trying to get more bread than Patrick Mahomes got·'' This mutual appreciation likely fueled Mahomes' enthusiastic tweet.

Regardless of the interpretation, Mahomes' post quickly gained traction across social media platforms, with users expressing their support for both Mahomes and Cole. As one user aptly put it, "If Pat backs Cole, I back Cole," while another hailed the encounter as a recognition of greatness, declaring, "GOAT recognize GOAT."

