“If the league is trying to mock…”: Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard slams new NBA Participation Policy

No other NBA player has experienced as unfortunate a sequence of injuries as Kawhi Leonard, the superstar of the Los Angeles Clippers. Since joining the Clippers in the 2019-20 season, the two-time Finals MVP hasn't played more than 57 games, and his entire 2021-22 season was wiped out by an ACL tear. Consequently, Leonard has unintentionally become the poster child for the NBA's growing trend of load management.

Leonard, who has spent most of the past few years recuperating, was not happy with the league's fresh load management rules, which he believed directly targeted him and his team.

"I'm not a guy that's sitting down because I'm doing load management -- well, when I was with the Raptors, it was different; like, I was coming [off] an injury," Leonard said during media day Monday. "And you have to know the details from the doctor.

"But if the league is seeing or trying to mock what I did with the Raptors, they should stop because I was injured during that whole year. But other than that, if I'm able to play, I'll play basketball. I work out every day in the summertime to play the game. So, no league policy is helping me to play more games."

Last month, the league passed a new policy that forbids multiple star players from being unavailable for the same game, a common occurrence for Leonard and Paul George, who joined the Los Angeles team in the same offseason.

Clippers veteran responds to retirement rumors

Batum, a steadfast veteran of the NBA, understands how quickly things can change in the game. Consequently, even though it looks probable that he might choose to retire after this season, he isn't willing to make an official declaration just yet. He has decided to hold off on making any firm commitments until the season kickstarts.

Since he became part of the Clippers' team, Batum's offense, defense, leadership, and role in facilitating plays have been crucial to the team's every victory. Despite his mounting years, the value he brings to the game as a veteran forward is unquestionable. If he chooses to retire, his absence will be markedly felt.

Heading into this season, the Clippers face a multitude of uncertainties. Batum's future with the team might not be the leading ambiguity, but as he deliberates over what will serve his and his family's best interests this season, it remains a looming question.

