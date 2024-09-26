Ilia Topuria Believes He Can Achieve ‘Anything’ He Wants With His Boxing Skills Ahead of UFC Title Defense

Ilia Topuria is getting confident about himself as each day passes with him being the champion. The Spaniard burst onto the UFC scene having a reputation for knocking people down. Coming into the biggest fight of his career, Topuria stunned everyone as he clinched the UFC featherweight crown from former champion, Alexander Volkanovski. Enjoying all the perks of being a champion, Topuria now stands on the brink of defending his belt for the first time. And ahead of the fight, the Spaniard feels that he can achieve ‘anything’ with his boxing prowess in UFC.

‘El Matador’ recently sat down with Ibail Lanos as they discussed a variety of topics. However, things soon circled back to his boxing prowess where Topuria stated that with proper dedication, he can get anything he wants in boxing. However, putting martial arts ahead of boxing, Topuria further stated, “I love boxing and I love it from the bottom of my heart... but martial arts is a love that comes from the soul.” And surely, it will take him proper martial arts to get over the challenge of his next opponent, Max Holloway.

While Ilia Topuria knocked Volkanovski out in the second round, Holloway also has an intriguing KO tale to tell. Back in UFC 300, Holloway went up in weight division to face Justin Gaethje for the BMF title. Now remember, Gaethje has just knocked out Dustin Poirier in his last outing. However, after the fight got underway, Holloway made things look too easy for him. Displaying impeccable striking, Holloway left Gaethje bruised and battered.

Advertisement

But right at the end of Round 5, ‘Blessed’ pointed towards the middle of the ring and knocked Gaethje out cold. Such a performance made Holloway get a golden opportunity to become the Featherweight champion. But according to Topuria, that ain’t going to happen so easily. In a recent interaction, Topuria mentioned that he has been studying Holloway’s fighting style closely. And there was no way Holloway could beat him with his striking. Infact, ‘El Matador’ stated that if ‘Blessed’ tried to come closer and strike, that would be the end of the match right there.

Topuria also pointed out that Holloway must not point to the middle of the ring, asking him to box. Otherwise, it would spell doom for the challenger. Thus, with things getting heated between the two, it now remains to be seen how much the fight can live up to the expectations.

ALSO READ: Ilia Topuria Dismisses Fight With Sean O’Malley Following UFC 306 Defeat: ‘I’m Better Than You’