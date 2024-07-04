Ilia Topuria Dismisses Conor McGregor Superfight, Reveals Reason Behind Dropping His Dream Match

UFC undefeated featherweight champion Ilia Topuria is no longer interested in the super fight that he once dreamt of with former two-divisional champion Conor McGregor. Ilia Topuria captured the UFC Featherweight Championship at UFC 298 this year after defeating Alexander Volkanovski in their championship war.

Ilia Topuria's persona is highly influenced by former UFC featherweight champion "Mystic Mac" Conor McGregor. Fans often draw stylistic similarities between Ilia Topuria and Conor McGregor, such as the bad boy attitude, trash talk, and more.

Why Ilia Topuria no longer wants Conor McGregor fight?

So, why does Ilia Topuria no longer want a fight with Conor McGregor? El Matador was a big fan of Conor McGregor throughout his career. He even invited Notorious to fight in the UFC’s featherweight division after ending Alexander Volkanovski’s iconic featherweight reign.

However, recently, while interviewing with Marca, Ilia Topuria dismissed the idea of fighting Conor McGregor in a super fight. El Matador revealed the reason why he doesn’t want to fight Conor McGregor anymore:

"He's (Conor McGregor) already lost. He's already very weak. He no longer has the self-confidence he had before. He had confidence in his preparation and all the effort he put into his preparation and improvement. Right now, he doesn't do it, so he doesn't have confidence anymore."

He continued, "He lost confidence in himself, in his abilities, in everything, and he resorts to any excuse to not get inside the octagon."

Advertisement

This was not the first time Ilia Topuria has gone after Conor McGregor. El Matador even took some verbal jabs at Mystic Mac on Twitter for withdrawing from the anticipated return fight at UFC 303. Conor McGregor’s UFC 303 pullout rubbed Ilia Topuria the wrong way, and he labeled Mystic Mac “mentally broken.”

Ilia Topuria slams Alexander Volkanovski

It seems that even after locking horns inside the UFC Octagon at UFC 298, the heat between newly crowned UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria and former champion Alexander Volkanovski remains intense.

A couple of days ago, Alexander Volkanovski slammed Ilia Topuria for being picky and rejecting a title fight. Volkanovski expressed that he feels Ilia Topuria is an irresponsible champion who is disappointing the company by not taking fights.

Now, finally, Ilia Topuria has responded to Alexander Volkanovski's criticism of him allegedly rejecting the offer. While talking to Marca, Ilia Topuria went off on Alexander Volkanovski, saying:

Advertisement

"He (Alexander Volkanovski) is frustrated. He is dedicating himself to the media, and he has nothing else. They don't pay attention to him for anything other than talking about me."

He continued: "What fight am I rejecting? Where? Volk said he was going to beat me, right? And what happened? He lost, and now you talk about others. In other words, now you don't even make a bet on yourself. You make it on others."

According to some reports, UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria will defend his title later this year, and BMF champion Max Holloway is a potential opponent for El Matador’s title. Max Holloway and Ilia Topuria have been exchanging verbal jabs since Holloway won the BMF championship at UFC 300 in spectacular fashion after knocking out former BMF champion Justin Gaethje in the last seconds of the match-up.

ALSO READ: Ilia Topuria REVEALS Why He Prefers to Fight at UFC Abu Dhabi