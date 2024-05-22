Ilia Topuria Ditches Islam Makhachev for Conor McGregor After Max Holloway, Labels It ‘Biggest Fight in MMA’

Ilia Topuria has big plans for his future. But where does Islam Makhachev fit in? Topuria, the current featherweight champion, is in talks with Max Holloway. They aim to fight in September at UFC 306 in Las Vegas. Can Topuria defend his title against the BMF titleholder?

After Holloway, Topuria has an even bigger fight in mind. He wants to face Conor McGregor. Will McGregor win his upcoming fight against Michael Chandler? If he does, Topuria vs. McGregor could be the biggest fight in MMA history. Topuria is confident and ready for these high-stakes challenges.

Topuria Envisions Packed Stadium for McGregor Clash

Ilia Topuria's immediate focus is on defending his featherweight title against Max Holloway. In a recent interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Topuria shared his excitement about the potential matchup. "My target is to come back in September. Right now we are in the conversations," he said.

"If Max Holloway is able to fight in September, we have a fight. If not, maybe we are going to the end of the year or something like that. I want to fight as soon as possible because next year I wanna fight in Spain." But Topuria isn't stopping there. He's already thinking ahead to a monumental clash with Conor McGregor.

"So I hope to defend the belt with Max Holloway and then I want to fight with Conor McGregor," Topuria revealed. "Hopefully if he wins his upcoming fight, that's the fight what I'm looking for. So hopefully it's gonna happen. It's gonna be the biggest fight in the MMA history, the biggest ticket thing, the biggest pay-per-view, the biggest everything. We're gonna have like 80,000 people watching the fight in the arena. It's gonna be in the Bernabeu."

When asked about other potential opponents, such as Islam Makhachev, Topuria was clear about his priorities. "Yeah, maybe, maybe, maybe in the future. Right now I just see the Max Holloway fight, the Conor fight. Maybe if [Islam] keeps defending the belt and he keeps becoming bigger and bigger, maybe one day we can see that fight too. But for the moment he's not in my list."

Meanwhile, Conor McGregor has been vocal about his thoughts on Topuria. In a recent Duelbits live stream, McGregor didn't hold back, calling Topuria a "non-champion" and comparing him to Artem Lobov. He expressed confidence that Max Holloway would defeat Topuria if they fought.

What do you think? Can Topuria handle the pressure and defend his title against Holloway? And if he gets past Holloway, will he manage to secure the biggest fight in MMA history against McGregor?

