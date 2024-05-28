Ilia Topuria Downplays Sean O’Malley’s Threat: ‘I Can Just Play With Him’

Featherweight champ Ilia Topuria is known for his knockout power and exciting fighting style. He currently boasts a perfect record of 15 wins, making him a force to be reckoned with in the UFC. But what about a champion vs champion super fight?

When Bantamweight king Sean O'Malley, with his own impressive record of 18 wins, called out Topuria, things got interesting. Topuria initially wasn't interested, but their recent encounter apparently changed his tune... or did it? Hold on, because Topuria just doubled down and his comments are sure to fire things up again!

Topuria's Perfect Record Fuels His Trash Talk

Ilia Topuria is riding high on confidence after his victory over Alexander Volkanovski. His dominant performance earned him the featherweight title, and he hasn’t looked back since. Recently, Topuria shared his thoughts on a potential fight with Sean O'Malley.

In an interview with La Sueur, Topuria said, "I can do with him [O'Malley] whatever I want. I can just play with him. Like, how [does] he want me to finish him? That's like the same question I ask all the guys that I'm facing. I'm like, 'Just tell me, how [do] you want me to finish you?' And I could do that...He's a world champion, I respect him, but he has nothing to do with me." Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Meanwhile, O'Malley has expressed interest in eventually moving up to 145 pounds. The idea of a champion vs. champion clash excites many fans. However, Topuria remains unfazed by the prospect. He continues to focus on his own path, showing little concern for the bantamweight champion’s ambitions.

Advertisement

Transitioning to new weight classes is always challenging. O'Malley’s interest in moving up is intriguing, but Topuria’s confidence is unwavering. He appreciated Sean O'Malley and said, "I like him, he's doing a great job." His words suggest a clear belief in his respect, regardless of the competition.

As both champions prepare for their next fights, the potential for a future showdown looms large. Will O'Malley make the jump to featherweight? And if he does, can he handle the unstoppable force that is Ilia Topuria? But will this superfight happen? Only time will tell.

Also Read: Conor McGregor Gets Spotted Partying Past 2 AM With Fiancée Dee Devlin Ahead of UFC 303 Clash vs Michael Chandler