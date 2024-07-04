Ilia Topuria Gives Update on His Return UFC Fight Against Max Holloway; Details Inside

Undefeated UFC featherweight contender Ilia Topuria managed to capture the UFC featherweight championship crown at UFC 298 pay-per-view earlier this year after he knocked out former UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski in round two. With that, Topuria became the second UFC fighter and first in the featherweight division to knock out Alexander Volkanovski.

By winning the UFC Featherweight title, Ilia Topuria became the first Spanish UFC champion who's now a household superstar in Spain.

Fight enthusiasts are now eagerly waiting for the return of the newly crowned UFC featherweight champion to the UFC octagon. Among the two favorites to lock horns with El Matador are another newly crowned UFC BMF champion and former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway.

As per the recent report by Carlos Contreras Legaspi, Ilia Topuria recently opened up about his returning fight and expressed why he prefers to fight in Abu Dhabi.

Ilia Topuria revealed, “I’m aiming for Abu Dhabi. I hope someone steps in. I prefer to fight prime time in Spain.”

El Matador later revealed his status with UFC’s BMF champion Max Holloway, “You should ask Holloway. First, he (Max Holloway) said he needed time to make weight and then that he had family stuff to attend. There are many names that say they want to fight me in public so I hope someone can back up their words. This is what I do; I’m a fighter.”

Ilia Topuria goes off on Conor McGregor

Former two-divisional champion Conor McGregor was set to make his much-awaited return to the UFC octagon after a year-long layoff at UFC 303, and he was scheduled to fight the sixth-ranked UFC lightweight fighter Michael Chandler.

Unfortunately, McGregor had to withdraw from his anticipated return fight after he injured his toe in a sparring session while preparing for his fight against Michael Chandler.

After pulling himself out of the match, Conor McGregor promised fans that he would never lose from now onwards via a tweet.

Ilia Topuria didn’t like McGregor pulling himself out of the returning bout, and he took a subtle jab at his ideal, Conor McGregor.

Ilia tweeted, “ “You are mentally broken. That is your biggest lesson. You doubt yourself, your abilities, your preparation, that's why you don't show up. You are a bit*h."

Ilia Topuria UFC record

1. UFC on ABC: Emmett vs. Topuria

- Date: June 24, 2023

- Result: Win (Unanimous Decision)

- Opponent: Josh Emmett

- Details: Fight of the Night award

2. UFC 282

- Date: December 10, 2022

- Result: Win (Submission - arm-triangle choke)

- Opponent: Bryce Mitchell

- Details: Performance of the Night award

3. UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs. Aspinall

- Date: March 19, 2022

- Result: Win (KO - punches)

- Opponent: Jai Herbert

- Details: Performance of the Night award, Lightweight debut

4. UFC 264

- Date: July 10, 2021

- Result: Win (KO - punches)

- Opponent: Ryan Hall

5. UFC on ESPN: Hermansson vs. Vettori

- Date: December 5, 2020

- Result: Win (KO - punch)

- Opponent: Damon Jackson

6. UFC Fight Night: Moraes vs. Sandhagen

- Date: October 11, 2020

- Result: Win (Decision - unanimous)

- Opponent: Youssef Zalal

7. UFC 298

- Date: February 17, 2024

- Result: Win (KO/TKO - punches)

- Opponent: Alexander Volkanovski

- Details: Featherweight Main Event

