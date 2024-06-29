Ilia Topuria Hints at Wish to Defend Championship Against Max Holloway at 155 Pounds: Details Inside

Undefeated UFC featherweight rising star Ilia Topuria captured the UFC Featherweight Championship this year at UFC 298, after knocking out Alexander Volkanovski in round two of their championship bout.

Fight fans are now eagerly awaiting "El Matador’s" first championship defense inside the UFC octagon. According to previous reports, Ilia Topuria has finally started his camp for his return bout and first championship defense.

"El Matador" is expected to defend his championship in August or September. Two favorites to face UFC Featherweight Champion Ilia Topuria are former UFC Featherweight Champion Alexander Volkanovski, who might get an instant rematch, and former UFC FW Champion and current BMF Champion Max Holloway.

According to some newer reports, UFC BMF Champion Max Holloway and Ilia Topuria have already signed the contract for the championship fight, and the UFC will soon announce the date for the event.

Recently, UFC Featherweight Champion Ilia Topuria expressed that he is willing to defend his featherweight championship against Max Holloway at 155 pounds.

Ilia Topuria takes shots at Conor McGregor

Former UFC two-divisional champion "Notorious" Conor McGregor was all set and scheduled to return inside the UFC octagon after a layoff of three and a half years. The 155-pound king was slated to lock horns with lightweight contender Michael Chandler in a five-round welterweight bout at UFC 303 pay-per-view.

However, just two weeks before the UFC 303 event, Conor McGregor and his team decided to withdraw from the bout. The reason behind Mystic Mac’s withdrawal was an injury to his toe sustained during a sparring session.

A couple of days ago, Conor McGregor expressed his views and promised his fans that he would return to his full potential.

Conor McGregor even tweeted and promised fans that he would never lose once he made his UFC return: "I will never enter a fight hurt again, and I will never lose another fight."

However, UFC Featherweight Champion Ilia Topuria was not pleased with Mystic Mac's decision. He took shots at McGregor and labeled him mentally broken for pulling out of UFC 303.

Ilia Topuria tweeted: "You are mentally broken. That is your biggest lesson. You doubt yourself, your abilities, your preparation, that's why you don't show up. You are a bit*h."

According to some previous reports, Conor McGregor’s injury is not that serious. Mystic Mac and his team are planning to return this same year, targeting September or October for the 155-pound king’s return.

