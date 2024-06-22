Ilia Topuria Labels Conor McGregor as 'Mentally Broken' After His Withdrawal From UFC 303 Main Event

Former UFC Lightweight and Featherweight champion Notorious Conor McGregor was all set to walk down the ramp again towards the UFC octagon and entertain his fans after a break of almost three and a half years.

Conor McGregor was scheduled to lock horns with number sixth-ranked UFC lightweight contender and former Bellator lightweight champion Michael Chandler in a five-round mixed martial arts bout at UFC 303 pay-per-view.

Unfortunately, the much-awaited match-up between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler got canceled just two weeks away from the extravaganza; the reason behind the cancellation was the injury Mystic Mac sustained during a sparring session while he was preparing himself for his fight.

Recently, Conor McGregor tweeted and promised his fans that he would never pull himself out and never lose ever again.

Conor McGregor tweeted, “I will never enter a fight hurt again, and I will never lose another fight.”

Newly crowned UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria quoted the tweet of Mystic Mac and went after him for pulling himself out of UFC 303. El Matador even labeled Conor McGregor mentally broken.

Ilia Topuria tweeted, “You are mentally broken. That is your biggest lesson. You doubt yourself, your abilities, your preparation, that's why you don't show up. You are a bit*h."

What’s next for Ilia Topuria

This year belonged to undefeated featherweight fighter Ilia Topuria, who locked horns with Alexander Volkanovski for his featherweight championship at the UFC 298 pay-per-view.

Topuria outskilled elite fighters like Alexander Volkanovski, and in round two of the fight, he pressured Volkanovski into the cage, knocked him out, and captured the UFC featherweight championship.

El Matador has managed to create two major records at UFC 298. He became the only UFC fighter to knockout Alexander Volkovski in the featherweight division, and another major record Topuria made was to become the first Spanish UFC champion.

Fight fans are now eagerly waiting for the return of UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria and wondering who he will face next for his championship crown.

Two top contenders who could be in the line for the featherweight championship are the first former UFC featherweight champion, Alexander Volkanovski, and the second contender, the newly crowned BMF champion, Max Holloway.

As per some previous reports, Max Holloway has more chances to face Ilia Topuria than Alexander Volkanovski. The rumored returning event for Ilia Topuria is UFC 306 Sphere.

Ilia Topuria UFC record

1. UFC on ABC: Emmett vs. Topuria

- Date: June 24, 2023

- Result: Win (Unanimous Decision)

- Opponent: Josh Emmett

- Details: Fight of the Night award

2. UFC 282

- Date: December 10, 2022

- Result: Win (Submission - arm-triangle choke)

- Opponent: Bryce Mitchell

- Details: Performance of the Night award

3. UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs. Aspinall

- Date: March 19, 2022

- Result: Win (KO - punches)

- Opponent: Jai Herbert

- Details: Performance of the Night award, Lightweight debut

4. UFC 264

- Date: July 10, 2021

- Result: Win (KO - punches)

- Opponent: Ryan Hall

5. UFC on ESPN: Hermansson vs. Vettori

- Date: December 5, 2020

- Result: Win (KO - punch)

- Opponent: Damon Jackson

6. UFC Fight Night: Moraes vs. Sandhagen

- Date: October 11, 2020

- Result: Win (Decision - unanimous)

- Opponent: Youssef Zalal

7. UFC 298

- Date: February 17, 2024

- Result: Win (KO/TKO - punches)

- Opponent: Alexander Volkanovski

- Details: Featherweight Main Event

