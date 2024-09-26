Ilia Topuria Rejects Potential Conor McGregor Fight, Cites Concerns Over Opponent’s Alcohol Use

Ilia Topuria has taken a jibe at Conor McGregor! Getting ready for his maiden title defense against Max Holloway, Topuria has once again brought back the topic of Conor McGregor. Incidentally, his mannerisms after his title fight against Alexander Volkanovski earned him a reputation for mimicking McGregor. Right after his KO victory, Topuria called Conor McGregor out in his in-octagon interview with Joe Rogan. However, with the onset of late 2024, Topuria’s mind regarding McGregor seems to have changed.

In a recent interaction with Ibail Lanos, Topuria stated that he is no longer interested in fighting ‘The Notorious’. The UFC featherweight champion said, “I'm telling you that if they offered me a fight with [McGregor], I'd say no because there are bigger fights than him… He's not the McGregor that moved the masses. He's a McGregor who represents alcohol and drugs more than sport.” Surely, things have been going a bit tough for the former UFC two-division champion.

McGregor has been out of the fighting game for almost 3 full years now. While there have been multiple teases about his return, the same is yet to happen. During UFC 303, Dana White announced that McGregor would be coming back to fight against Michael Chandler. Sadly, the fight did not come to fruition as ‘Mystic Mac’ suffered a broken toe. Such an outcome not only dampened the spirits of the fans, but also of Michael Chandler. Having waited for a significant amount of time, Chandler, too, wanted to move on from the McGregor fight.

Advertisement

As a result, Chandler’s match was rescheduled, and he will now go one-on-one against Charles Oliveira. This came as a huge setback for ‘The Notorious’. With Chandler out of the equation, McGregor now has no opponent or a date. However, Dana White has announced that McGregor will be coming back in early 2025. He also opined that if Chandler does not incur enough damage against Oliveira, then the McGregor v Chandler match can be a possibility again.

Recent updates have also revealed that the Irishman has requested Turki Alalshikh to find him a booking soon. Thus, with things looking quite gloomy for McGregor, it remains to be seen how things pan out for him in the future.