Ilia Topuria Responds to Sean O’Malley’s Dig After Slipping Down Pound for Pound Rankings

Ilia Topuria has hit back at Sean O’Malley after the latter took a dig at the Spaniard. The latest UFC men’s pound-for-pound rankings have been updated. While Islam Makhachev held his top spot, O’Malley seemed to be unhappy with his position on the list. As per the new standings, Ilia Topuria is ranked 5th, while O’Malley got the 6th spot.

Taking a dig at Topuria, ‘Suga’ expressed frustration on his X account. He called Topuria “short” and also pointed out that the UFC featherweight champion had less title defense than himself. Within hours of this dig, Topuria responded back and surely it wasn’t a pleasant one.

Ilia Topuria finds Sean O’Malley ugly

The Ilia Topuria and Sean O’Malley rivalry dates back several months . After successfully avenging his loss against Marlon Vera, ‘Suga’ wanted to move up in the weight class. Citing featherweight as a possible choice, O’Malley called out Ilia Topuria. The latter then advised O’Malley to concentrate on bantamweight and fight Merab Dvalishvili first.

Continuing the thread of online back and forth, Ilia Topuria has now called ‘Suga’ ugly. Reposting O’Malley’s post, Topuria wrote, “Another hater, but this one is ugly as f***k.” Well, such a statement surely does add further fuel to their rivalry. It will be interesting to see whether ‘Suga’ responds.

Advertisement

But Sean O’Malley is not the only one Topuria is involved in banter with. Eyeing his maiden title defense, Topuria has been constantly taking shots at Max Holloway.

Ilia Topuria accuses Max Holloway of stalling

With Alexander Volkanovski out of contention temporarily, Ilia Topuria needed an opponent. Following the mayhem that ensued at UFC 300 between Max Holloway and Justin Gaethje, Holloway emerged as an able contender. However, recently, Topuria has taken shots, alleging Holloway, to stall the title fight.

On the contrary, Holloway has outright denied Topuria’s claims. And with things heating up, Ariel Helwani has allegedly confirmed the match will take place in Utah. With so many things brewing, it surely will be an interesting time to keep a close eye on the featherweight division.