Ilia Topuria Teases Title Fight Vs Max Holloway: 'UFC Has Forced Him To Say Yes'

Featherweight champion Ilia Topuria is back to make his first title defense fight. El Matador has just confirmed that he will return to the octagon since the time he grabbed the championship belt fighting against Alexander Volkanovski.

It is most likely Max Holloway against whom Topuria will defend his belt. Following a long-drawn out battle for the fight to be announced, it appears that the Georgian fighter is finally defending his title.

Featherweight champion Ilia Topuria announces comeback fight

Featherweight contender Ilia Topuria defeated Alexander Volkanovski in his first title shot bout. The Georgian-Spanish contender became the champion of the division after a devastating knockout victory.

Since then, Topuria has not stepped foot in the octagon. Fans have demanded a worthy contender step up to the plate and fight the featherweight champion. Two months after he won the championship, Max Holloway created one of the best knockouts in the UFC.

The Hawaiian fighter knocked out Justin Gaethje in devastating fashion at UFC 300 for the BMF belt. This placed Blessed in a position that was worthy of a title shot. Fans immediately demanded a fight between Ilia Topuria and Max Holloway.

After a long time of consistent demands from fans, it appears that the fight has finally come to fruition. On X (formerly Twitter), Ilia Topuria wrote, “It seems that the UFC has forced him to say yes. El Matador is back. Congratulations to all UFC fans.”

The champion states that his opponent was forced to sign the dotted line to fight him. Although a date was not revealed by either contender, the title fight between Max Holloway and Ilia Topuria looks confirmed.

Conor McGregor gives his thoughts on Max Holloway vs Ilia Topuria

Former featherweight champion Conor McGregor gave his thoughts on the potential Ilia Topuria vs Max Holloway title fight. In the now-infamous live stream with Duelbits, The Notorious obliterated El Matador.

Calling him a ‘little r***** Artem Lobov,’ McGregor has made it apparent that he does not like Ilia Topuria. The Notorious believes that it is ‘meaningless’ that El Matador is the champion. He predicted Max Holloway would emerge victorious in their potential bout.

“I think Holloway picks him apart,” said Conor McGregor. The Notorious, who has fought Max during the beginning years of his UFC career, knows the risks from fighting Blessed and believes the BMF champion will win.

As for Conor McGregor, his fight against Michael Chandler has been rescheduled. The UFC 303 fight that was canceled, although it does not have a fixed date, will soon come to fruition as The Notorious confirmed his injury is healed.