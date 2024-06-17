Ilia Topuria Thanks Himself for UFC Career Achievements in Awkward Social Media Post: ‘Long Live the Matador Inside Me’

UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria thanked himself through a reflective social media post. Topuria is currently undefeated, boasting an impressive 15-0 record. He has 13 finishes under his belt.

Ilia Topuria reflects on career achievements

Ilia Topuria became the UFC featherweight champion at UFC 298. He knocked out Alexander Volkanovski in a stunning manner to capture the 145 lbs title. He joined the UFC in 2020 and has become the champion in only seven fights.

Topuria is on a spectacular career trajectory. ‘El Matador’ suggested that none other than him is to be thanked for such a stellar rise.

The 27-year-old wrote on Instagram: “Today I want to express my gratitude to this person for providing me with everything I have, for supporting me to withstand any circumstance, and for never losing faith in God and in the attraction of all good things to me.”

Topuria continued: “Always relying on me and giving me the life I now enjoy. Today I want to thank myself for all the times I've respected myself, loved myself, forgiven myself. Long live the Matador that lives inside me! I will always be proud and with a smile on my face, remembering all that I have accomplished. #LuchadorPorSiempre”

Ilia Topuria, apart from being a championship-caliber fighter, is also a massive superstar. He received jaw-dropping ovations in Georgia and Spain after realizing UFC gold.

What’s next for Ilia Topuria?

Ilia Topuria has unwavering confidence in his abilities. He isn’t afraid to call his shots, and he has already called out the likes of Conor McGregor and more. Realistically, though, he is expected to defend his featherweight title next.

A rematch with Alexander Volkanovski could be on the cards. Topuria has also had back-and-forth exchanges with BMF champion Max Holloway.

A potential showdown between Sean O’Malley and Ilia Topuria could also be on the cards. Options are aplenty for the featherweight champion at the moment. Fans will keep a keen eye on what’s next for him.

