Ilia Topuria Throws Open Challenge To Conor McGregor For Street Fight After Mystic Mac’s Trash Talk About FW Champ

Former UFC two divisional champion Conor McGregor recently made a surprise appearance at the BKFC Spain Press Conference. Mystic Mac looked fresh and energetic throughout the presser and kicked off the BKFC Spain press conference with his speech calling BKFC the future of combat sports.

BKFC fighters on the card alongside Conor McGregor interacted with media personalities present at the venue, where reporters asked Conor McGregor and the fighters different questions. A reporter in the crowd even mimicked Notorious and asked about the possibility of a rematch between him and Khabib Nurmagomedov in BKFC. McGregor refused the idea by saying Khabib is retired and won’t fight.

Reporters even asked Conor McGregor about a potential fight with undefeated UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topruia. The Irishman seemed to be not interested in Ilia Topuria as he expressed, “Slap the head off [Ilia Topuria] no problem. No problemo. I’ll slap him back to Georgia.”

Ilia Topuria’s street fight challenge

UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topruia is a big fan of Conor McGregor, and he has previously accepted that McGregor’s success motivates him a lot. UFC fanatics often draw parallels between Ilia Topruia and McGregor.

Ilia wants to be a bigger superstar in the UFC. He even called out Conor McGregor after he defeated Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 298. It looks like Conor McGregor’s harsh words bothered Topuria, and he has finally struck back. Ilia Topuria tweeted on his X (formerly Twitter) account and issued the challenge for a street fight to Notorious.



Ilia Topuria tweeted, “Pinky toe! Welcome to my home. It’s great seeing you working for us! Come to Madrid, and we will see who slaps who. Topuria Knuckles for dinner.”

This is not the first time Ilia Topuria has called out Conor McGregor and disregarded him; the UFC featherweight champion went off on Conor McGregor on X(formerly Twitter) for pulling himself out of the return fight at UFC 303.

Topuria expressed, “you are mentally broken. That is your biggest lesson. You doubt yourself, your abilities, your preparation, that's why you don't show up. You are a bit*h."

lia Topuria UFC record

1. UFC on ABC: Emmett vs. Topuria

- Date: June 24, 2023

- Result: Win (Unanimous Decision)

- Opponent: Josh Emmett

- Details: Fight of the Night award

2. UFC 282

- Date: December 10, 2022

- Result: Win (Submission - arm-triangle choke)

- Opponent: Bryce Mitchell

- Details: Performance of the Night award

3. UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs. Aspinall

- Date: March 19, 2022

- Result: Win (KO - punches)

- Opponent: Jai Herbert

- Details: Performance of the Night award, Lightweight debut

4. UFC 264

- Date: July 10, 2021

- Result: Win (KO - punches)

- Opponent: Ryan Hall

5. UFC on ESPN: Hermansson vs. Vettori

- Date: December 5, 2020

- Result: Win (KO - punch)

- Opponent: Damon Jackson

6. UFC Fight Night: Moraes vs. Sandhagen

- Date: October 11, 2020

- Result: Win (Decision - unanimous)

- Opponent: Youssef Zalal

7. UFC 298: Alexander Volkanovski vs Ilia Topuria

- Date: February 17, 2024

- Result: Win (KO/TKO - punches)

- Opponent: Alexander Volkanovski

- Details: Featherweight Main Event

