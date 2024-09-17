‘I’ll Be Honest’: Jey Uso Claims More Surprises Might Be Ahead in Current WWE Bloodline Story

WWE superstar Jey Uso is also excited for the twists and turns in the Bloodline story, and so are we. The Bloodline has split into two factions, with Solo leading one and Roman Reigns being on the other side.

All eyes are now on Roman Reigns regarding how he brings back the former Bloodline members, including Jey Uso Jimmy Uso and Sami Zayn. While the groundwork for the reunion is almost laid, the final trigger hasn’t been pulled by the WWE.

Jey Uso has now spoken on the Bloodline story, saying that at present, he also doesn’t know what’s going to happen next but also speculated that there might be more surprises and more members from the Samoan family joining the tribe.

“I’m looking forward to the Bloodline storyline as much as you all are because, I’ll be honest, I don’t know what we’re going to do; I don’t know what’s going to happen,” Uso said while speaking with Metro about the Bloodline story.

The surprises about which Jey Uso is talking might be the return of Jimmy Uso and the debut of Hikuleo, the half-brother of Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa joining Sikoa’s side. That might also bring The Rock somewhere in the picture.

At Survivor Series, it is expected that the two rival groups might collide in a WarGames match, and by then the OG Bloodline might get formed.

Advertisement

At present, Jey Uso is tied up in a storyline with Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker, and the two are going to lock horns against each other next week on Monday Night RAW. While Jey Uso is a strong contender for the Intercontinental Title, he might not be able to win it at the moment, as Bron Breakker recently won at SummerSlam. It doesn’t appear that Breakker is anytime soon dropping that title because his popularity as a WWE superstar is at an all-time high.

The real build-up to OG Bloodline would start right after Bad Blood, as Jey Uso and Sami Zayn shall be free to work in the Bloodline story. As for Jey Uso, his father and WWE legend Rikishi isn’t contended with his son’s booking. Rikishi says that Jey Uso should be involved in a WWE title match, owing to the massive popularity the WWE superstar has at the moment. It all depends on WWE COO Triple H, regarding how he wants Jey Uso’s character to grow in the WWE.

Advertisement