'I’ll die...': Boston Celtics' Kristaps Porzingis Shares Injury Update After Early Exit in Game 2 Against Mavericks

On Sunday, the Boston Celtics clinched a victory over the Dallas Mavericks with a score of 105-98, moving ahead in the NBA Finals series with a 2-0 lead. Despite Luka Doncic's impressive 32-point triple-double performance, the Mavericks couldn’t pull off a win in Boston.

They had a challenging night with poor shooting from both the free-throw line and the.

During the game, Celtics star player Kristaps Porzingis exited early due to a perceived issue with his right leg with significant game time still left. However, a hopeful Porzingis dismissed any significant concern about his injury in his post-game interview.

"I’m feeling good. I don’t think it’s anything serious. We'll check it tomorrow and take it from there. Everything is fine. I’ll recover," Porzingis assured.

Porzingis left the game when 4:40 minutes were still left in the fourth quarter due to fears of tweaking his right leg. This raised concerns because Porzingis had previously missed over a month as well as two entire playoff series after straining his calf against the Heat in the first round.

As of now, there are no severe concerns about Porzingis' leg following his early exit. Porzingis himself seemed uncertain about the precise nature of his discomfort but he remains confident that necessary steps will be taken to ensure his readiness for the rest of the Finals.

The Celtics are now leading the series 2-0 after defeating the Mavericks in the second game. Porzingis put up a competitive performance with 12 points and four rebounds. The Celtics are banking on him being fit to play in Game 3, scheduled for 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, in Dallas.

“Obviously something happened a little bit,” Porzingis said. “But I have a couple of days again. Believe me, we will do everything we can to be back and moving well. ... I’ll die out there if we need to. Just kept going. Of course, I was a little constrained, so it was wise to bring Al (Horford) back in and close out the game," he concluded.

Celtics shine despite poor shooting, charge in Game 2 victory against Dallas Mavericks

On a rough shooting night, the Celtics still managed to claim a 105-98 win against the Mavericks and thus moved with a 2-0 lead in the NBA Finals thanks to outstanding performances by Jrue and Jaylen Brown.

Holiday successfully delivered 26 points on 11 out of 14 shots he took and managed to achieve 11 rebounds. Brown also did a great job by scoring 21 points.

Derrick White had the most remarkable performance towards the end of this 105-98 Celtics' victory over the Mavericks.

White prevented three crucial game changes in the last 4:07 minutes of Sunday's match. First, he intercepted a faulty pass from Mavericks' star Luka Doncic, then landed a 26-point three-pointer, and finally blocked P.J. Washington's potential breakaway dunk.

White, speaking about his block, mentioned he was just sprinting back to make a play as they were getting a bit behind and knew he had to match him exactly at the rim.

The perseverance of the Celtics and the crucial contribution from Holiday and Brown powered them to a 2-0 lead in the series. This builds suspense for Game 3, with Porzingis' potential health issues further complicating the situation.

Wednesday's Game 3 presents a chance for the Mavericks to vindicate themselves on their home ground, whereas the Celtics will be focused on expanding their series lead in Dallas.

