‘I’ll F**k You Up’: Former NFL Wide Receiver Jerry Rice Lashes Out at Reporters on Question About Super Bowl 2024

Jerry Rice, the legendary NFL wide receiver, blew out on some reporters at the American Century Championship on Thursday. Rice, a Hall of Fame receiver, accosted two people who asked him questions on Super Bowl 2024.



He got into a violent argument with two journalists who approached him during Thursday's practice round of the American Century Celebrity Golf Tournament and shouted in their faces.

Jerry Rice confronted reporters

According to the footage acquired by TMZ, Rice was finishing off a practice round at the Lake Tahoe course when two Kansas City-based reporters asked him if he thought the Chiefs' wideouts were "good enough to win a Super Bowl." Rice appeared to take the question as an insult, and the video shows him lashing out at the reporters.



Rice is seen telling one of the reporters, "I will f*** you up." As security separated Rice and the two men, he walked away, adding, "If you want some, come get some."

Primarily, Rice ignored the question and moved away from the reporters. But a few seconds later, he realized he had something to say after all.

Rice told TMZ Sports that he assumed the reporters were mocking him because his 49ers fell to the Chiefs in the Super Bowl in February, and he said the reporters asked the question while smirking. "I'm going to defend the San Francisco 49ers," Rice told the media. "This is my history."

Advertisement

The reporters watched helplessly as Rice was carried away, with one stating the confrontation was "the craziest thing that's ever happened in my life." The two Starcade Media staffers claimed they had no intention of upsetting Rice with their inquiry.

Also Read: Shedeur Sanders Calls Out Media House for Inaccurate Report on His Choice of Team

Jerry Rice is the greatest wide receiver in the NFL

Jerry Rice is widely regarded as one of the best wide receivers in football history. He recorded 14 seasons with 1,000 yards or more throughout his illustrious NFL career, setting milestones that will be very challenging to top.



Nearly every notable NFL receiving record is owned by Rice. Receivers (1,549), receiving yards (22,895), total touchdowns (208), and combined net yards (23,546) are a few of his more noteworthy career marks.

He participated in four Super Bowls and helped the San Francisco 49ers capture three rings. In addition, Rice was awarded MVP for the 49ers' victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl XXIII.

Advertisement

He was selected to 13 Pro Bowls and made first-team All-Pro for 11 straight years. In addition, the storied wide receiver is a part of the NFL's 75th Anniversary Team and its All-Decade Teams from 1980 and 1990.