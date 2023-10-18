‘I’ll kick you raw pink’: Conor McGregor responds to Canelo Alvarez’s one-hand diss

Conor McGregor and Canelo Alvarez exchanging shots at each other on Twitter. Their Twitter (now X) rumble appears never-ending. McGregor was the one who started these trades. Two Division Champions quoted the boxing match of Alvarez vs Floyd from 2013.

McGregor claimed he landed more shots on Mayweather during their ‘Money Fight’ back in 2017. He also raised the question, is this what we call one of the best matches in boxing, indirectly taking shots at Brazillain Boxer?

Just after hours, Canelo offered a response to the UFC star. He quoted his tweet and mocked him. “I just need one hand with you and I don’t need to throw so many punches.”Likewise, Alvarez took things further by directly pointing an arrow at McGregor, arguing that he could put McGregor down with just a punch.

Conor McGregor issues a warning to Canelo Alvarez

McGregor is well known for his trash-talking skills and, everyone knew he would respond to Alvarez back he did the same. The Notorious responded “Saul you uncooked chicken, I’ll stomp the ligaments out of your knee joint. I don’t even need hands to end you, I’ll kick you raw pink”

McGregor claimed he could end Alvarez without even using his hands. He would rather kick his knee joint. Conor also warned Alvarez that he would see him soon.

Canelo Alvarez calls McGregor quitter pointing out his match against Khabib

Alvarez strikes back at Notorious and mocks him by referring to him as a quitter. Boxing legend remarked McGregor is good at trash talking but when it comes to the fight, he quits. This tweet was a direct shot at McGregor. Alvarez, pointed out his match when he fought former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmadomagov at UFC 229.

Where he tapped out in round forth. Khabib has called out McGregor many times for quitting after he talked a lot about him. In an interview, Khabib expressed how can you tap after talking too much about being a warrior go sleep.

McGregor and Canelo’s war of worlds on Twitter seemed never-ending fans are now talking about their cross-over boxing match. Will we get this super fight anytime soon?

