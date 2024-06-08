'I'll say that...': Chicago Bulls' Lonzo Ball Makes Bold Prediction About Victor Wembanyama's Future

The San Antonio Spurs, despite winning only 22 games in the 2023-24 NBA season, have a bright future ahead in the Western Conference. They possess Victor Wembanyama, a rising superstar who completed his rookie year in the league.

According to the Chicago Bulls point guard, Wembanyama is not just a cornerstone for the Spurs; he also has the potential to become the greatest basketball player of all time. "He has a chance to be the best player ever, potentially," Ball said on a recent episode of his What an Experience podcast. "I'll say that right now."

Wembanyama is undeniably a remarkable talent. While it's too early to predict his NBA career, his performance in his debut season suggests he's destined for greatness.

During his first year with the Spurs, Wembanyama averaged 21.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and 3.6 blocks per game. He also earned the 2024 Rookie of the Year award and finished as runner-up for the 2024 Defensive Player of the Year, which was awarded to Rudy Gobert.

Similarly, Ball once had a promising NBA future. However, injuries have hindered his progress, and he hasn't played since the 2021-22 NBA season due to a knee injury. Nevertheless, at just 26 years old, there's still potential for him to revive his career.

ALSO READ: Lakers 'Not Considering' Lebron James' Son Bronny With No. 17 Draft Pick? Details Inside

Will Lonzo Ball's Return? Bulls' Optimism Despite Ongoing Knee Recovery

Lonzo Ball's road to recovery has been lengthy, prompting questions about whether the 26-year-old would ever return to the NBA. Despite undergoing three knee surgeries in two years, Ball appears to be on track to play for the Chicago Bulls in the 2024-25 NBA season.

Advertisement

Bulls officials, as reported by The Athletic's Darnell Mayberry, express confidence in Ball's return, although the exact timing remains uncertain. While it seems unlikely that Ball will be ready for the Bulls' opener, his determination to return is evident.

His potential comeback would be remarkable considering his extended absence due to knee issues, a fate that has befallen other promising players like Brandon Roy and Greg Oden.

Since signing a four-year, $85M contract with the Bulls in 2021, Ball has played only 35 games but showcased significant improvement, with career-best shooting percentages and solid all-around contributions.

ALSO READ: JJ Redick’s Net Worth in 2024 - Career Earnings, Salary and Contract Breakdown