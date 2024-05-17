Game 6 win by the Minnesota Timberwolves against the Denver Nuggets forced a Game 7. And, following the win, Minnesota Timberwolves star, Anthony Edwards revealed that he had trash-talked the Denver Nuggets in a post-game conference.

Apparently, Edwards admitted to telling a staffer (possibly locker room attendant) for the Nuggets that he'd "see y'all motherf***ers for Game 7." And, this reportedly happened after Game 5.

The Timberwolves were underdogs in the series. They were down 3-2 after Game 5. However, a blowout victory in Game 6 (Edwards scored 27 points) completely shifted the momentum.

Game 6 of Timberwolves vs Nuggets: Quick Recap

The Minnesota Timberwolves won over the Denver Nuggets in Game 6. The final score was 115-70.

Minnesota's defense suffocated Denver throughout the game. The Nuggets struggled offensively. Jamal Murray shot a dismal 10-of-25 and Nikola Jokic faced constant pressure. On the other hand, Anthony Edwards was a force for the Timberwolves. Other key contributors of the team were Mike Conley and Jaden McDaniels.

Denver looked sluggish on both ends of the court. Jokic, their MVP-caliber center was contained effectively. The team's overall shooting, especially from three-point range, was well below par. A 16-0 run by Minnesota in the second half extended their lead and deflated Denver's momentum. With the win, the Timberwolves tie the series 3-3. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Anthony Edwards' baby mama is seen celebrating Game 6's success

Anthony Edwards' baby mama, Jeanine Robel, was seen celebrating with former New York Yankees star, Alex Rodriguez following the game.

In 2021, Alex Rodriguez partnered with businessman Marc Lore to buy a majority stake in the Timberwolves and Minnesota Lynx for a reported $1.5 billion. By March 2024, they had acquired 40% ownership and became minority owners. However, the final 40% purchase fell through. Despite the failed acquisition, Rodriguez attend games and support the Timberwolves publicly.

Coming to Anthony’s personal life, he first confirmed the relationship with Jeanine Robel in January 2023. They've mostly avoided the spotlight since. There is an age gap though. Robel is nine years older than Edwards.

Robel also has a son from a previous relationship with rapper Chief Keef. In December 2023, Anthony and Jeanine announced that they were expecting their child. Edwards even left a game early to be there for the birth.

Advertisement

Can the Minnesota Timberwolves win Game 7?

Anthony Edwards exploded for 27 points, and the defense shut down MVP Nikola Jokic. This momentum can be a huge mental edge. Denver has a strong 4-3 record in Game 7s historically. However, Minnesota is undefeated in their lone Game 7 appearance (2004). Home-court advantage is negated now, so the pressure is on both teams.

So, the Minnesota Timberwolves definitely have a shot at winning Game 7.