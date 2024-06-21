‘I’ll See You Soon’: Ex-WWE Star Matt Riddle Teases Venturing Into Adult Entertainment Business

Former WWE star Matt Riddle has been busy establishing himself on the indie scene. After getting released from WWE in September 2023, Riddle signed with Major League Wrestling and also made appearances in New Japan Pro Wrestling. At this juncture in his career, the Original Bro is exploring different opportunities in various promotions.

That said, Riddle’s recent social media activities indicate that he may be interested in breaking new ground, not limited to professional wrestling. To be precise, the former United States Champion may be angling to follow in his wife’s footsteps and venture into the world of adult films.

Matt Riddle hints at joining the adult entertainment industry

Taking to Twitter, Matt Riddle congratulated popular adult entertainment website, Brazzers, on their 20th anniversary. In addition, he also hinted at potentially working with them soon.

He wrote, “Happy 20th birthday@Brazzers maybe I’ll see you soon 😉.”

Given that his wife, Misha Montana, is already involved in the industry, Riddle could most likely dip his toes in the same field.

Nonetheless, Riddle also recently revealed that he is in talks with other wrestling promotions like TNA and AEW. It remains to be seen if the ‘King of Bros’ shows up in TNA in the future. Riddle's potential TNA opportunity could also open doors for him to make a WWE return due to the promotion’s crossover deal with the Stamford-based company.

At this point, it’s clear that Riddle has big things planned for his future. Off-topic, Riddle’s wife, Misha Montana, recently took to Twitter to share that she was a victim of a physical and verbal attack at an awards event.

All in all, we will have to wait and see what the future holds for the former WWE Tag Team Champion.

Matt Riddle was recently involved in a car accident

On June 14, Matt Riddle was slated to wrestle at Northeast Wrestling’s Over The Top event in Woodbridge, CT. However, the 38-year-old star took to Twitter to tell his fans that he would be MIA due to a car accident.

Riddle revealed that he had to get himself checked at a hospital. He also stated that the unfortunate mishap gave him a concussion, bumps, and bruises. Nonetheless, Riddle’s tweet saw an outpouring of get well soon responses from his fans.