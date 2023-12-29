Illinois basketball star Terrence Shannon Jr. faces rape charge: All you need to know about his arrest and suspension

Triggered Warning: This article contains discussions of sexual assault and may be distressing or triggering for some readers

On Thursday, the Illinois school immediately suspended basketball player Terrence Shannon Jr. from all team activities.

Shannon is facing r*pe charges for an incident that allegedly occurred during a football match in Kansas back in September.

Chicago-area lawyer, Mark Sutter, stated Shannon's innocence following the issue of his arrest warrant by the District Attorney of Douglas County, Kansas.

The District Attorney of Douglas County filed r*pe charges, or the alternative sexual battery count, against Shannon on Dec. 5. The complaint states that the reported victim was born in 2005.

Punishment for the r*pe charge ranges from 12 to 54 years of imprisonment. In contrast, the battery charge could result in a fine of up to $2,500 and a potential one-year jail term.

As the case is ongoing, Cheryl Cadue, the Douglas County District Attorney's Office public information officer, indicated that communication from her office would be limited.

She recommended further inquiries be directed to the local sheriff's office.

As earlier highlighted, the alleged incident unfolded on Sept. 8 as Shannon watched the Illini's football match in Kansas.

He was not part of the school's traveling group, and the probable cause affidavit has not been released.

Terrence Shannon Jr.'s surrender amid allegations and university response

Terrence Shannon, on Thursday, willingly surrendered himself to authorities in Lawrence, Kansas.

After posting a $50,000 bond, he was released and is said to be returning to Champaign, according to the school.

His booking photo won't be revealed, says Sheriff's Office spokesperson George Diepenbrock.

Attorney Mark Sutter stated, "Terrence has been cooperative with law enforcement since these allegations surfaced in September, asserting his innocence all along.

Just recently, my office discovered that he was formally charged yesterday in Lawrence, KS. Within less than 24 hours,

Terrence responded by voluntarily surrendering to local authorities for processing and his subsequent release. He pleads not guilty to these charges and plans to fight his case in court."

The University of Illinois acknowledged that they have known about the investigation involving Shannon by the Lawrence police since the end of September but did not receive actionable information until Wednesday.

Josh Whitman, the athletic director, emphasized the University's and the Division of Intercollegiate Athletics' (DIA) strict policy against sexual misconduct.

He also said, "Simultaneously, the DIA policy provides student-athletes necessary due process depending on the accusations' nature and severity.

We will use this policy and our previous experiences to handle this situation properly, considering both the University and the parties involved."

Shannon, currently in his second season at Illinois after spending three years at Texas Tech, is the second-highest scorer in the Big Ten, averaging 21.7 points per game, with only Purdue's Zach Edey scoring more.

