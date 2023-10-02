'I’m always fuc*g open': Ja'Marr Chase's viral outburst after Bengals' recent high-margin loss against Titans

Tennessee Titans vs Cincinnati Bengals was definitely one of the worst losses of the season for Cincinnati. The game that took place on October 1 Sunday at the Nissan Stadium experienced Cincinnati struggle throughout the match. The players of the Cincinnati Bengals were definitely not happy with the loss.

In fact, some players also ended up making controversial comments, amidst the unexpected loss. One such player was Ja'Marr Chase who became a topic of conversation when he shared his hard feelings towards the loss. Let's see what the NFL star said to become a topic of conversation.

What did Ja'Marr Chase say that got him viral in the NFL world?

By the end of the match, the scoreboard was 27-3 with Cincinnati Bengals on the losing side. Evan McPherson was the only player that scored a 21-yard field goal, grabbing 3 points. Other than him, the Tennessee Titans dominated the whole game and the scoreboard. After such a devastating loss, no player was happy. And it was obvious for heat to develop among the players.

Even though most players settled the heat in the dressing room itself, some players just could not control their emotions. Ja'Marr Chase, the wide receiver for Cincinnati was seen taking his emotions to another level. Talking to a reporter, his anger overflowed and he ended up cussing. The young NFL player, with adrenaline rushing through his body said to a reporter, "I’m always fuc*g open"

ALSO READ: Travis Kelce reveals how his family reacted to Taylor Swift’s surprise NFL attendance

The way Ja'Marr Chase reacted was definitely understandable since the Cincinnati Bengals lost by a very great margin. If the margins had been a little closer, there would not have been so much anger and uncontrolled emotions flowing through the players. The Cincinnati Bengals are having great matches throughout the 2023 season and this match definitely changed some things for them. Let's hope the next match is a game-changer for the Cincinnati Bengals.