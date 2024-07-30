'I’m an American, I play for Team USA': Joel Embiid's Blunt Response to Booing During Paris Olympics 2024

Joel Embiid, the star player for the Philadelphia 76ers, made waves when he committed to the United States basketball team following a protracted courtship process by the French basketball committee. The French leadership was incensed by Embiid's decision to reject France; in fact, basketball president Jean-Pierre Siutat disclosed that the 2023 NBA MVP had already committed to playing for the home team at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

Embiid is currently taking the brunt of the annoyance from French supporters. Every time he participated in a play during Team USA's 110-84 opening victory over Serbia, he was jeered by the Pierre Mauroy Stadium crowd. But the 76ers star isn't even slightly phased by the hate from French fans.

What did Joel Embiid say?

Embiid said, “Nothing. Like I said I’m an American, I play for Team USA.” Joel Embiid even acknowledged how much he had enjoyed playing for Team USA, even though he had upset some French people by turning them down.

Embiid added, “This is a great setting for me because I am playing with a lot of great players. It’s all about finding ways to win – whatever I can do.”

Embiid and his son are American citizens

To be fair to Embiid, he underwent the naturalization process in 2022 and is now an American citizen. The 76ers star stated that his primary motivation for playing for Team USA is the fact that his son is an American citizen as well, having been born in the country.

Regardless of how nasty the fans have been to him during this entire ordeal, Embiid might end up having the last laugh if he helps Team USA win the gold medal in the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

Joel Embiid is struggling to adjust to Team USA

Not only has Joel Embiid received a lot of criticism from French supporters, but the conversation on social media about his name has also become nasty. He has appeared sluggish and has had to modify his style of play to fit the new officiating regulations set by FIBA. Consequently, even American hoops fans have started to dislike the 76ers star.

However, Embiid has been trying to blend in with this strong Team USA roster. In addition to trying to be active on the glass and guard the rim, he has been showing off his improved passing skills at the high post and connecting with LeBron James on a few drives. The American fans will have to keep their patience with ‘the Process’.

