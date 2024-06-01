On May 30, the Minnesota Timberwolves lost to the Dallas Mavericks. The loss was upsetting because the Timberwolves came so close to reaching the NBA Finals despite being the underdogs.

Now, two days later, a video is getting widely circulated where Anthony Edwards is seen losing his temper and uttering cuss words out of frustration. Apparently, as per what can be perceived from Edwards' rant, he is venting out his anger at Kyle Anderson for not passing him the ball.

Out of frustration, the young Timberwolves star is heard saying, "This n*s talking about passing the ball and sh*t. F*ck out of here. Pass me the f***ing ball" and "I'm better than these ns, man. Those n*s can't f**k with me."

Reportedly, here Anthony is referencing his Minnesota Timberwolves teammates as well as his opponents, the Dallas Mavericks. The clip also shows Naz Reid instructing Karl Anthony Towns to stop walking back and be more aggressive.

Why did the Minnesota Timberwolves lose in Game 5 against the Mavericks?

Firstly, Mavericks' Luka Doncic was at his offensive best. He scored 36 points. On the other hand, Kyrie Irving was equally good. He also scored 36 points. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Coming to the Timberwolves, Anthony Edwards faced double-teams. Plus, Karl-Anthony Towns and other team players faltered. Jaden McDaniels playing against Luka Doncic faced foul trouble. Plus, the Timberwolves' defense which was stellar in past series faded in front of Mavericks' ball-handlers.

Anthony Edwards' future in Minnesota Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards had a strong 2023-2024 NBA season. This year, he also received his second All-Star selection. So, one thing is for sure he is staying back with the Timberwolves.

In July 2023, Edwards signed a $260 million contract extension with Minnesota for five years. Now, depending on whether he at all makes it to the All-NBA team in the 2023-2024 season, Edwards' contract might reach up to $204 million guaranteed. For this season, he earned a base salary of $13,534,817. Additionally, he also has a sponsorship deal with Adidas. Currently, Anthony Edwards has a net worth of approximately $25 million.