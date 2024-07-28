‘I’m Better Than You’: Tom Aspinall Eyes Undisputed Heavyweight Title, Calls Out Jon Jones After Knocking Out Curtis Blaydes

Tom Aspinall shook up UFC 304. His quick TKO victory over Curtis Blaydes was just the start. Aspinall's real headline? His bold call-out to Jon Jones. "I’m better than you," he declared. Ready for a heavyweight clash? Aspinall sure is. Why does he think he can beat Jones? Confidence and skill.

Dana White hinted at this matchup too. Aspinall’s win wasn't just about Blaydes. It was a statement to the entire heavyweight division. Can Aspinall dethrone Jones? Fans are buzzing. Aspinall's journey to the top is thrilling to watch.

Aspinall crushes Blaydes, sets sights on heavyweight gold

Tom Aspinall wasted no time in making his intentions clear after dismantling Curtis Blaydes in a lightning-fast first-round TKO at UFC 304. “Hello Jon. I have nothing against you personally, but I just think I'm better than you," Aspinall addressed Jon Jones directly in the octagon, his confidence unshaken by the stakes. "I just know that I can beat you in a fight. So I’m coming for it.”

This bold call-out wasn’t just spur-of-the-moment bravado; Aspinall has been eyeing a matchup against Jones for quite some time. His victory over Blaydes, where he needed barely a minute to defend his interim title, was a decisive statement. It wasn’t just any win; it avenged his only loss in the UFC, showing his growth and readiness for higher challenges.

Even before this fight, the stakes were clear. Dana White had previously confirmed that the winner between Aspinall and Blaydes would potentially face the victor of the upcoming bout between Jon Jones and former champion Stipe Miocic. With Miocic out of action for over two years, Aspinall’s spectacular performance has undoubtedly pushed him to the front of the line for a title shot.

Now, with the ball in his court, Aspinall is not just waiting for his shot — he’s demanding it. His challenge to Jones isn’t just about claiming the heavyweight title; it’s about proving he belongs at the pinnacle of the sport. The question now isn’t if this clash will happen, but rather, when and how electrifying it will be when these two titans finally collide.

Highlight reel performances at UFC 304

UFC 304 was packed with action, and the results didn't disappoint. In the main event, Belal Muhammad edged out Leon Edwards by unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 49-46). The co-main event saw Tom Aspinall deliver a stunning TKO victory over Curtis Blaydes at just 1:00 of Round 1. Paddy Pimblett showcased his skills, submitting King Green with a triangle choke at 3:22 of Round 1.

Gregory Rodrigues defeated Christian Leroy Duncan by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27). Arnold Allen won against Giga Chikadze (29-28, 29-28, 29-28). Nathaniel Wood defeated Daniel Pineda (29-27, 29-27, 29-28). Bruna Brasil overcame Molly McCann (30-27, 30-27, 29-28). Jake Hadley bested Caolan Loughran (30-27, 30-27, 29-28).

Muhammad Mokaev took down Manel Kape (29-28, 29-28, 30-27). Oban Elliott defeated Preston Parsons (29-28, 30-27, 30-27). Modestas Bukauskas submitted Marcin Prachnio at 3:12 of Round 3. Sam Patterson submitted Kiefer Crosbie at 2:50 of Round 1. Mick Parkin knocked out Lukasz Brzeski at 3:23 of Round 1. Shauna Bannon won by split decision over Alice Ardelean (28-29, 29-28, 30-27).

As we look forward to what’s next, we have to ask: Will Aspinall get his chance to dethrone Jones? And how will the rest of the division respond to these recent shake-ups?