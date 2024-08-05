‘I’m Fine With It’: When Chiefs Star Patrick Mahomes Was Okay Being a Villain of the NFL

If being the most successful athlete in the NFL is a crime, then arrest Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. This occurred to him once while he was preparing for his fourth Super Bowl participation in five seasons this year, and he was tagged as the 'Villain' of the NFL.



The Chiefs received a lot of boos when they entered Allegiant Stadium for Super Bowl Opening Night this year, and there's a sense that the team's four Super Bowl appearances in five years have left a lot of fans eager to see their winning streak stop.

Despite his incredible success on the field, Mahomes is being chastised and mocked by fans who are growing impatient with the Chiefs' dominance. However, the Chiefs quarterback does not appear to be angry about his new status, as he has explained the single thing that is more important to him than artificial titles.



During a press conference just before Super Bowl LVIII, the Chiefs' biggest star, quarterback Patrick Mahomes, was questioned about his opinions on being seen as the NFL's villain. He confessed that he does not appreciate or gain inspiration from the label. In fact, quarterback Patrick Mahomes stated that he and his teammates are "OK" with being portrayed as the bad guys.

However, he highlighted that he enjoys winning, even if it means being viewed as a villain. Mahomes said, "Not necessarily. I suppose I just enjoy winning. If you win a lot and become a villain, I'm fine with it. But, at the end of the day, I'm going to have fun playing the game and try to win as much as possible."

Advertisement

Also Read: Jaylon Johnson Takes a Dig on Aaron Rodger After Missing Out on NFL Top 100

The Chiefs' first appearance on opening night in Las Vegas was met with boos from supporters. The Raiders' hatred for Mahomes and the Chiefs is understandable because they are arch-rivals, and Mahomes has always kept them mute while playing. The recent Kermit Doll incident with the Raiders rookie exemplifies hatred for Patrick Mahomes.

Other teams' dislike for this quarterback is justified by his great career and three Super Bowl appearances in just seven years. After learning behind veteran Alex Smith during his first year, Mahomes took over as the starting quarterback in 2018. Mahomes wowed with his arm power, accuracy, and innovation, passing for over 5,000 yards and 50 touchdowns while winning the NFL MVP title.

In 2019, he led the Chiefs to their first Super Bowl victory in 50 years, winning MVP honors. Mahomes, known for his clutch performances and ability to produce impossible plays, has transformed the quarterback position and is one of the league's brightest lights.

Advertisement

The Chiefs became only the second team to defend the Lombardi Trophy this century, following the New England Patriots in 2004. which was led by the legendary Tom Brady. Mahomes should become accustomed to playing the villain, like Tom Brady did. At their peak of glory, everyone despised the Patriots and their seven-time Super Bowl champions.