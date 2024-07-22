'I'm Going To Kick Your A**' Former World Champion Reveals Final Conversation With Vince McMahon Before Leaving WWE

Mark Henry left WWE for AEW after staying with the company for over two decades. Recently, in an interview, The World's Strongest Man revealed that he didn't want to leave WWE. He was hoping the company would hire him for a non-wrestling position, but that didn't happen.

Speaking to Forbes, the WWE Hall of Famer revealed, "I had a conversation with Vince and I wanted WWE to hire me." However, the former boss of WWE told him that multiple people had already lined up for the position Henry had intended to take. It would have appeared like WWE was picking a favorite by giving Henry the job.

Moreover, Henry did not have the required experience to fulfill the position. Due to these circumstances, the former World Heavyweight Champion had no option but to leave the Stamford-based promotion.

Before leaving, Henry told Vince McMahon in a light-hearted fashion, "You know, I'm going to kick your a**."

Mark Henry's AEW career lasted only three years

After Vince McMahon refused to hire him, Mark Henry left WWE in 2021. He served the company for an incredible twenty-five years after making his debut in 1996, contributing to different eras of WWE.

Henry was finally rewarded for his loyalty with the World Heavyweight Championship in 2011 and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2018.

In contrast, his AEW run was relatively lackluster, lasting only three years with limited appearances. He initially joined AEW as both a coach and a member of the commentary team for Rampage. However, the legendary Superstar appeared only on a few occasions on AEW programming. After his contract expired in May 2024, Henry chose not to sign a new one. With his experience in non-wrestling roles, it remains to be seen whether he will return to WWE.

Vince McMahon isn't associated with WWE anymore

WWE has undergone significant changes since Mark Henry's departure. Vince McMahon, Henry's former boss, is no longer associated with the company. After selling WWE to Endeavor Group, McMahon is currently involved in a lawsuit with former employee Janel Grant.

Meanwhile, Triple H has taken over as the creative head, replacing McMahon. Under Triple H's leadership, WWE is charting a new course, with Cody Rhodes emerging as one of the biggest stars of this era.