'I'm Gonna Be Out a Little While': Joe Mazzulla Surprises NBA Fans with Shocking Injury Admission

In front of their home crowd, the Boston Celtics have won the NBA championship for 2024, capping off a historically dominant run. Boston became the first NBA team to win 18 banners, with Joe Mazzulla leading the team in commanding fashion. After the game, he gave shocking injury news to the supporters.

The Celtics were not without some unfortunate injury luck of their own, even though they did play a lot of teams that lost their best player to injury during the postseason this year.

Due to a rare leg injury, Kristaps Porzingis missed all but seven of Boston's 19 playoff games. Luke Kornet (wrist) and Xavier Tillman Sr. (personal reasons) also missed a game each. Mazzulla has been suffering from an injury for several months, and he will finally have surgery on it.

What did Mazzulla say?

After a loss to the Atlanta Hawks in March, Mazzulla tore his meniscus, which required knee surgery, as he disclosed in a postgame interview with ESPN. Mazzulla said, “I'm gonna be out a little while.”

Mazzulla has become a popular figure over the years

Mazzulla has gained popularity in recent years for his outrageous and humorous sayings as well as his original messages that uplift his team. For Mazzulla, one of the most fascinating characters in basketball, it is certainly unexpected but also not all that surprising that he was hiding a serious injury for such a long time.

His effectiveness as a head coach, particularly considering his young age, only serves to enhance his charm. He is now a winner with one of the most prestigious teams in sports history.

Joe Mazzulla reaches the promised land with the Celtics

After two regular seasons, Mazzulla has already amassed 121 victories and guided the Celtics to at least the Eastern Conference Finals each time. Mazzulla did inherit a very good team, but he developed as a coach and made the necessary changes to unleash a fantastic group of players. Furthermore, for the first time since 2008, he led Boston to the championship.

