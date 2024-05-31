'I'm Gonna F*** Him Up': Jake Paul Anticipates Fight With Mike Tyson To Be Easy

Former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson is highly regarded as one of the most intimidating fighters of all time. Recently, YouTuber and professional boxer Jake Paul completely diminished the fact and claimed it would be easy to beat him.

On his podcast BS With Jake Paul, The Problem Child expressed his thoughts going into the fight against Mike Tyson. He claims he believes it will be an easy victory against the former champion in their professional boxing bout.

Jake Paul anticipates an easy fight against Mike Tyson

YouTuber Jake Paul is scheduled to face former champion Mike Tyson in a professional boxing match. After it was announced, the bout became one of the most talked-about fights of 2024.

Despite the thirty-year age gap shared by the contenders, fans are expecting Mike Tyson to put on a show. During his prime, Iron was a feared contender who possessed vicious knockout wins on his record.

However, Tyson’s accolades failed to impress The Problem Child. He alongside comedian Kam Patterson spoke on the much-anticipated bout. Paul anticipates dominating the former heavyweight champion in the fight streamed by Netflix.

“I’m gonna f*** him [Mike Tyson] up,” said Jake Paul. The YouTuber appeared confident in his ability to face the former champion, disregarding the massive age difference.

“It might just be easy actually,” revealed The Problem Child. Not only is Jake looking forward to winning the contest, but he anticipates the match to be easy despite Tyson being the former heavyweight champion.

He expressed his desire to ‘go to war’ against Tyson since the bout is deemed professional. Paul then offered his respect to the former champion and claimed to love him. The Problem Child went on to compare Tyson to a child who needed to be disciplined.

Mike Tyson’s statement regarding medical emergency controversy

Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson continues to receive backlash from critics. The almost sixty-year-old Iron facing a young and active fighter is not a fight that fans are taking a liking to. With the former champion’s recent controversy, fans disavow the fight even more.

Mike Tyson was recently in the news due to a medical emergency . The 57-year-old’s representatives claimed that he received an ulcer flare-up thirty minutes before landing. This caused a lot of fans to go after Paul for facing the former champion.

However, Tyson’s recent tweet reassured fans. He claimed he was in good condition and was ready to face The Problem Child. The tweet announcing his normality had a slight dig toward the YouTuber that fans loved.

“Now feeling 100% even though I don’t need to be to beat Jake Paul,” wrote Mike Tyson. Disregarding the alarming news compromising his health conditions, the former heavyweight champion seems to be in good spirits to face The Problem Child.