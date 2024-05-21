‘I’m Gonna Knock…’: Dustin Poirier Warns Islam Makhachev Ahead of Championship Fight at UFC 302

UFC Lightweight champion and number one ranked pound-for-pound champion Islam Makhachev is set to defend his championship for the third time. Makhachev will lock horns with Dustin Poirier at the UFC 302 event.

UFC 302 pay-per-view will take place at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, United States, on June 1, 2024. Makhachev is confident enough that he will pick an easy win against Poirier at UFC 302.

In an interview a couple of days back, Islam Makhachev revealed his easy game plan against Dustin Poirier at UFC 302.

Islam said, "We will start, and I will try to take him down. He will try to get me in a guillotine choke. I will defend the guillotine. I will give him a couple of punches. He will give his back. Then I will finish."

Dustin Poirier wasn't that happy with Islam Makhachev taking him as an easy fight in a recent interview with Yahoo Sports. Diamond was asked about Islam Makhachev's comment on how he would finish Poirier at UFC 302.

Poirier said, "I'm going to knock Islam Makhachev unconscious, and the ref is going to pull me off of him."

Dustin Poirier UFC record

1. Dustin Poirier vs. Benoit Saint Denis

- Result: Win

- Method: KO/TKO (Punch)

- Round: 2

- Time: 2:32

- Event: UFC 299: O'Malley vs. Vera 2

- Date: Mar. 09, 2024

2. Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje

- Result: Loss

- Method: KO/TKO (Kick)

- Round: 2

- Time: 1:00

- Event: UFC 291: Poirier vs. Gaethje 2

- Date: Jul. 29, 2023

3. Dustin Poirier vs. Michael Chandler

- Result: Win

- Method: Submission (Rear Naked Choke)

- Round: 3

- Time: 2:00

- Event: UFC 281: Adesanya vs. Pereira

- Date: Nov. 12, 2022

4. Dustin Poirier vs. Charles Oliveira

- Result: Loss

- Method: Submission (Rear Naked Choke)

- Round: 3

- Time: 1:02

- Event: UFC 269: Oliveira vs. Poirier

- Date: Dec. 11, 2021

5. Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor

- Result: Win

- Method: KO/TKO (Punches)

- Round: 1

- Time: 5:00

- Event: UFC 264: Poirier vs. McGregor 3

- Date: Jul. 10, 2021

6. Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor

- Result: Win

- Method: KO/TKO

- Round: 2

- Time: 2:32

- Event: UFC 257: Poirier vs. McGregor

- Date: Jan. 23, 2021

7. Dustin Poirier vs. Dan Hooker

- Result: Win

- Method: Unanimous Decision

- Round: 5

- Time: 5:00

- Event: UFC Fight Night: Poirier vs. Hooker

- Date: Jun. 27, 2020

8. Dustin Poirier vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov

- Result: Loss

- Method: Submission (Rear Naked Choke)

- Round: 3

- Time: 2:06

- Event: UFC 242: Khabib vs. Poirier

- Date: Sep. 07, 2019

9. Dustin Poirier vs. Max Holloway

- Result: Win

- Method: Unanimous Decision

- Round: 5

- Time: 5:00

- Event: UFC 236: Holloway vs. Poirier 2

- Date: Apr. 13, 2019

10. Dustin Poirier vs. Eddie Alvarez

- Result: No Contest

- Method: NC (Illegal Knee)

- Round: 2

- Time: 4:05

- Event: UFC 211: Miocic vs. Dos Santos

- Date: May. 13, 2017





11. Dustin Poirier vs. Jim Miller

- Result: Win

- Method: Majority Decision

- Round: 3

- Time: 5:00

- Event: UFC 208: Holm vs. de Randamie

- Date: Feb. 11, 2017

12. Dustin Poirier vs. Michael Johnson

- Result: Loss

- Method: KO/TKO (Punches)

- Round: 1

- Time: 1:35

- Event: UFC Fight Night: Poirier vs. Johnson

