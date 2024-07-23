‘I’m Gonna Put This Egomaniac in His Place’: Paddy Pimblett Predicts Finish Against Bobby Green at UFC 304

Is Paddy Pimblett all talk, or can he back it up? "The Baddy" is stirring up the MMA world with bold claims about his upcoming bout at UFC 304. In a fiery YouTube rant, Pimblett promised to put Bobby Green, whom he dubs an "egomaniac," firmly in his place.

Predicting a knockout or submission in the first or second round, Paddy's confidence is sky-high. But with Green's resilience and experience, can Pimblett deliver on his promise? As the fight night draws near, the anticipation builds. Will Paddy silence his doubters, or is he biting off more than he can chew?

Pimblett predicts a first or second-round finish

"I'm an all-around MMA fighter... I'm gonna shut a lot of you haters up with this performance," Pimblett stated confidently. He added, "I just can't wait to come out and put this egomaniac in his place." The tension between Pimblett and Green has been brewing since UFC San Diego in 2022 when Green secretly recorded Pimblett and made disparaging remarks. Now, they have a chance to settle their score in the octagon.

Their fight, set for UFC 304, is highly anticipated. Pimblett is aiming for an early finish. "I'm gonna come out and take his head off his shoulders," he declared. "So I'm predicting a 1st or 2nd round knockout or submission."

Green, coming off a unanimous decision win over Jim Miller, is no pushover. However, Pimblett remains unfazed. He’s been training rigorously, focusing on both his striking and grappling. "We both know that you can strike even though you've got no power... Grapple with me. Let's see if you've got the balls to grapple with me," he challenged Green.

This fight is more than just a bout; it's personal. Pimblett’s determination to silence his critics and settle the score with Green adds another layer of excitement. As the fight night approaches, fans are on the edge of their seats, eager to see if Pimblett can deliver on his bold promises. Will 'The Baddy' triumph and move up the lightweight rankings? We’ll find out soon enough at UFC 304.

Pimblett reveals impact of internet hate

Paddy Pimblett is no stranger to the highs and lows of the fight game, but it's the battles outside the octagon that have tested him the most recently. Opening up to the New York Post, Paddy shared the harsh reality of dealing with online hate following his controversial wins.

"At the same time, I had people commenting on all my stuff, saying this and that, but the worst part about that was some of the comments saying, ‘Oh, you might as well go kill yourself now; your life’s over,’ and it’s like ‘f–king else,'" Pimblett revealed. The negative comments spiraled after his narrow victory over Jared Gordon and a lackluster performance against Tony Ferguson, leaving him to wrestle with his mental state.

Despite the turmoil, Pimblett sees a silver lining. "It messed with my head a lot, but it’s made me a lot stronger," he said, reflecting on his journey. The Liverpudlian has not only faced his critics but also used his platform to highlight the importance of mental health, proving his resilience extends far beyond the octagon.

Can 'The Baddy' put this "egomaniac" in his place and climb the lightweight rankings? Don’t miss UFC 304 for what promises to be an explosive fight night.