‘I’m Headed to the UFC’: Ryan Garcia Asks Dana White to Hit Him Up After 1 Year Suspension From Boxing

Ryan Garcia has shocked the boxing world. He announced his interest in joining the UFC. Why did this happen? Garcia was suspended for a year after testing positive for a banned substance. Did he see this coming? After his win over Devin Haney, things took a sharp turn.

The New York State Athletic Commission handed down the suspension. Now, Garcia is looking at mixed martial arts. Can he make the switch?

He took to social media, calling out UFC President Dana White. Will White respond? Garcia’s fans are eager to see what happens next. This new chapter in his career is just beginning.

Dana White, will you answer?

Ryan Garcia’s boxing career hit a major snag with his suspension , but he’s not backing down. After the New York State Athletic Commission banned him for a year and fined him heavily, Garcia turned to social media to express his frustration and plot his next move.

“I’m headed to the UFC. Dana White I want my 50gs ($50,000), for real Dana White hit me up,” Garcia tweeted. He maintained his innocence in the same breath, insisting, “I really hope boxing good without me. I fought everyone and was willing to. They have turned their back on me. I’m innocent I stand by that I don’t care what everyone says. Gun to my head I say I didn’t take PEDs.”

Despite the setback, Garcia seems serious about switching lanes. He directed multiple tweets to Dana White, hoping to catch the UFC President's attention. This isn’t a spur-of-the-moment decision for Garcia.

On a podcast with UFC veteran Ben Askren three years ago, he revealed, “I’ve always said I’m gonna retire at 26. Everybody looks at me crazy right yeah, but I’m doing it to go into the MMA ring.” Ryan Garcia is ready to move forward. His call-out to Dana White marks a new chapter. Whether White takes the bait remains to be seen.

Is Haney happy that Ryan Garcia was just suspended?

Ryan Garcia’s suspension didn’t just affect him; it also caught the attention of Devin Haney. After the news broke, Haney tweeted, "No bs tho I’m happy it’s wasn’t a DQ because I wouldn’t wanna win like that. Once this suspension is over @RyanGarcia let’s run it back. CLEAN on an even playing field. Biggest fight n boxing!"

This challenge from Haney adds another layer to Garcia’s story. While Garcia is eyeing a move to the UFC, Haney wants a rematch. This time, he wants it without any controversy.

What do you think about Garcia’s potential switch to the UFC? Share your thoughts in the comments below!