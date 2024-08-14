‘I’m Just Focused on This Right Now, One Thing at a Time’; Caitlin Clark Distances Herself From ‘Unrivaled’

Caitlin Clark has been the center of attention in women’s basketball for the last few months. Since she began knocking down three-pointers as a freshman at Iowa, the current Indiana Fever star has developed an incredible aura that has attracted everyone, from WNBA rivals on the court to devoted fans who can't wait to watch her play.

Everyone is curious to know if Clark, the favorite for the 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year, will elevate her game even further and sign up for Unrivaled, a brand-new 3-on-3 league founded by fellow WNBA players Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier. While Clark has not yet committed, Angel Reese has already joined. It doesn’t seem like she’ll make a decision anytime soon; for now, her focus remains on the WNBA season.

Clark's desire to concentrate on one thing at a time is unsurprising; that has been her tendency for some time. It also makes sense that she might want to take a break after this WNBA season. Clark attended Iowa for four full seasons of collegiate basketball, with her final season concluding in April of this year. A week later, she was drafted, and in May, she made her professional debut. She hardly had time for physical rest and even less time to think.

Advertisement

The Indiana Fever and Caitlin Clark are preparing to play again after the WNBA took a break for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. Following Tuesday's practice for the Fever, Clark discussed her thoughts on returning to the lineup. She believes the break helped her recuperate from physical challenges and provided her with time to relax during the Olympic hiatus. Despite enjoying her time off, Clark is excited to get back on the court after spending her college years practicing and playing nonstop.

“I’m just going to try to come back and compete and hopefully have a little more legs under me," Clark said. "Have a little more rest under me... I feel like I’m ready to get back out there and get playing, but that’s probably because that’s all I’ve known over the last years.”

For many years, Clark has been a prominent figure in women's basketball. Throughout her tenure with the Iowa Hawkeyes from 2020 to 24, she was universally recognized as one of the top athletes in the NCAA. Upon being selected as the top pick in the 2024 WNBA draft, Clark was under great pressure to perform well despite being a "generational talent" at the young age of 22.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Caitlin Clark’s Fiery Reaction to Sabrina Ionescu’s Olympic Gold Medal Victory Post