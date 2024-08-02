'Im Just Ready To Be Free' AEW Star Mercedes Mone Talks About Her Divorce From Sarath Ton In Emotional Message

AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone is getting divorced from her husband Sarath Ton. Addressing the rumor, the 32-year-old recently released a video confirming the news. The official divorce will be finalized on Friday, August 2, 2024, as confirmed by the Mone herself.

On YouTube, she uploaded a video titled, "Mercedes Mone opens up about divorce". On the show Mone Talks, which is named after her, she said,

"Tomorrow, finally, after a long long time, I’ll be finally signing my divorce papers. And I’m excited, happy. For me, I am just ready to be free. I’m ready to be free of not being afraid"

She has been keeping it a secret for a long time. Her fast-moving career has been on a roll with her upward trajectory in the squared circle. The CEO of AEW didn't want judgemental views of the outside world during the time this was taking place.

As she and her current ex-spouse Sarath Ton will sign divorce papers, they still share a good relationship. Calling him an incredible person, Mone thanked him. She credited Sarath for changing and saving her life, while she expressed her happiness in becoming free after finally getting the divorce.

Sarath and Mercedes reportedly met while working for WWE, and they tied the knot in 2016 when she was a WWE Superstar, making history in the era of women's revolution. Sarath worked as a costume designer backstage. He designed ring gears for female talents, including his ex-wife Mercedes Mone.

She further discussed the relationship with Ton saying he doesn't make her wrestling costumes anymore, and they have gone separate ways in their lives. In December 2020, almost four years ago, they were first separated, seeing a crack in their marriage.

The next month in January 2021, Sarath Ton relocated to a different place. At that time, Mercedes was shooting for the show Mandalorian and attempting to feature in the main event of WrestleMania 37 against Bianca Belair. She was protective of her career and kept the separation news confidential from the public.

Mone fka Sasha Banks was embroiled in storylines with Camella and Sommelier. Hence, she thought amid the on-screen romantic angle, Vince McMahon wouldn't like it if her real-life separation rumor broke out.

For the past few years, Mone and Ton have been attempting to get an official divorce, but the lawyer took longer than expected. But now, she will be finally free after a prolonged separation.

