‘I’m Just So Proud’: Olivia Dunne Reacts To BF Paul Skenes’ MLB Debut; Crowns It Most ‘Favorite Moments’ Of Their Relationship

Paul Skenes is the reigning No. 1 MLB Draft selection, the Most Outstanding Player in last year's College World Series, and MLB's top pitching prospect. His electrifying stuff has dominated Triple-A hitters all spring. For good cause, his debut in the Major Leagues with the Pirates was eagerly awaited by baseball fans.

However, there was one individual in the grandstand Saturday who had more cause to be excited than the average Bucs fan at PNC Park. It was Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne, a popular former LSU gymnast who attended his MLB debut against the Cubs.

Olivia Dunne marks Paul Skenes’ debut as the best day in their relationship

Dunne spoke with Sportsnet Pittsburgh's Hannah Mears during the third inning, reflecting on how the partnership got to this point.

"I have so many amazing memories with him, but I know how hard he’s worked for this moment. All the hours, I just know what a hard worker he is. This is probably one of my favorite moments I’ve ever seen. Seriously, there is nothing that can top this. I’m just so proud," she said.

"That’s the quickest I’ve ever packed in my life. We just woke up from a nap. He had a few missed calls, and he got called up. And he just said, ‘Let’s pack,’ and we hit the road. It was so exciting," Dunne added. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Olivia continued, "The support here is awesome. Pittsburgh has been so welcoming. … The support here is unreal, and I love it."

ALSO READ: Paul Skenes’ GF Olivia Dunne Describes Karolyi Ranch Where Larry Nassar Abused Gymnasts Including Simone Biles and More

How did Paul Skenes perform in his debut?

Flamethrowing right-hander Paul Skenes made his much-awaited MLB debut on Saturday, striking out seven over four-plus innings in the Pirates' 10-9 win against the Cubs at PNC Park. He was picked first overall in the 2023 MLB Draft a little over ten months ago.

Skenes began his major league debut in style, striking out the first two batters he faced: Mike Tauchman with a 100.9 mph four-seam fastball and Seiya Suzuki with an 84.2 mph slider. After walking Cody Bellinger, he retired Christopher Morel with a flyout to deep center to cap a scoreless first inning.

Skenes reached 100 mph nine times in the first inning, peaking at 101.9 mph, the fastest pitch by a Pirates starting pitcher in the pitch-tracking era (since 2008).

Skenes faced a bases-loaded jam with one out in the second inning, hitting Nico Hoerner, walking Michael Busch on four pitches, and allowing Miles Mastrobuoni to single. However, he struck out Yan Gomes with a 101.2 mph fastball inside and got Tauchman to ground out to second to get out of danger. Skenes' strikeout of Gomes was the quickest by a Bucs starter in the pitch-tracking era (since 2008).

Meanwhile, Skenes had his fourth strikeout of the day in the top of the third inning, putting Suzuki out with a 99.2 mph four-seam fastball on the outside corner. Skenes allowed Morel a two-out single following Bellinger's flyout to center field, but the Cubs third baseman was caught attempting to steal second by Yasmani Grandal to finish the inning.

ALSO READ: Is Paul Skenes’ GF Olivia Dunne Good At Gymnastics? Find Out