'I'm Kind of Shocked': CM Punk Reacts to Vince McMahon's Sexual Harassment Lawsuit

Trigger Warning: The article below mentions rape, sexual trafficking allegations.

CM Punk and former WWE owner and chairman Vince McMahon had a very bumpy relationship in the past. The Second City Saint has been very vocal about his feelings about Vince McMahon and his past relationship.

Recently, CM Punk made his appearance on the MMA Hours show hosted by popular combat journalist Ariel Helwani. The 45-year-old talked about his unexpected return to WWE after almost a decade, his departure from AEW, and much more.

While speaking, Ariel Helwani asked CM Punk about his reaction to Vince McMahon’s situation.

The Voice of The Voiceless expressed, “I’m kind of shocked at how dumb he was, writing stuff down and leaving that paper trail, it’s horrific.”



Pepsi Phil expressed that it doesn't matter who his relationship with Vince McMahon was; it's about the victims. He further said, "There are victims here. So what CM Punk thinks about Vince and the CM Punk-Vince relationship doesn't mean fucking anything here.” |



He added, “All that stuff takes a backseat. I’m more concerned about, going forward, how those people survive going through that trauma. He ruined his life ruining other people’s lives, so there’s very much a part of me that’s like, ‘We got him. Good. Shuffle him into the basement.”

Advertisement

No WWE fan is unaware of the disturbing past of Chirs Benoit and how he ended the life of his family and himself. After the information was out, WWE immediately cut all ties with Chris Benoit and Blacklisted him forever from the history of WWE.

When Vince McMahon's current situation caught mainstream attention, the new owner of WWE, TKO Group, “Benofied,” the former Owner of WWE as well. Some reports indicated WWE higher-ups did not want any sort of connection with Vince McMahon in WWE, and superstars are banned from using the name of the former chairman.

One of the best examples of Vince McMahon being banned or being on the list of Chris Benoit was when WWE 2K24 blurred all the sense that involved Vince McMahon, and his page from the official WWE page was removed.

When CM Punk appeared on the MMA Hours show, he compared Vince McMahon’s situation with Chirs Benoit's situation.

He said, “The biggest thing I can draw a comparison to is when Chris Benoit did a murder-suicide. I was friends with Chris Benoit and I’m famously on camera weeping because, at the time, we didn’t know and the week prior I’m travelling with him and he grabs me and runs me into the trainer’s room and his little son is in the training room taping up his hands and putting Xs on his hands.”



CM Punk further expressed, “Obviously, I don’t have memories of Benoit traveling with me and murdering people in a gym. I’ve never been in a room with Vince where he’s sexually assaulting somebody. But there’s part of me where, just like with Benoit, I was like, ‘Okay yeah, I can see it.”

ALSO READ: Will Roman Reigns Retire if He Loses to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40?