'I'm losing all this money!': After Mom Donna, Travis Kelce Complains About High Prices Of VIP Suites St Super Bowl 2024

The expensiveness of Super Bowl LVIII is getting to bother even the Chiefs' star tight end Travis Kelce as well. Less than a week after Travis Kelce's mother hinted at not sitting with Taylor Swift due to expensive premium suite tickets, Travis made a similar statement recently.

Travis Kelce reveals the Super Bowl's costs bothers him too

This week, Travis Kelce's mother hinted at not sitting with Taylor Swift in her usual shelter at the premium suites. The reason? The expensive ticket prices of the premium suites. On Wednesday, Donna Kelce was in an interview at Today Show, where she revealed her seating plan for the Super Bowl.

Also Read: Travis Kelce's mother Donna reveals she might not sit with Taylor Swift at Super Bowl for THIS reason

"I have a feeling I'm in the stands. As far as I know, I'm in the stands with everybody else," Donna had said. The reason why she believes she'll be in the stands this time is because of the whopping prices of the suites. "It is a pricey Super Bowl. Indeed it's a pricey one. The VIP suite at Allegiant Stadium costs as much as $2.5 Million," revealed Kelce's mother.

Advertisement

On Thursday, released the first-ever in-person podcast episode of New Heights, with Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce. The Kelce brothers sat down on the couch, talking about the fast-approaching Super Bowl. During that episode, Travis Kelce talked about how the Super Bowl expenses are affecting him as well.

Also Read: Taylor Swift Wants NFL To Pay For Her Travel And Suite If They Want Her At Super Bowl 2024, Boomer Esiason Claims

Jason Kelce asked Trav what he was going to do differently, other than preparing for the game day. The Chiefs' tight end's answer wasn't something that Jason saw coming. "I'm not really doing much other than just counting how much money I’m spending on this d--- Super Bowl for family and friends to come," Travis said.

Travis Kelce wants his family, friends, and loved ones to witness him being part of a historical sporting moment, but even his $40 Million net worth didn't feel enough to bear the expenses of the Super Bowl.

"Just making sure I'm on top of those finances and losing all this money!" Travis said, sharing his emotions about expensive tickets. While Travis is trying to arrange for everyone a good time at the Super Bowl, her mother doesn't enjoy the idea of premium suites.

Also Read: Every Super Bowl Halftime Performer in NFL history: Usher, Eminem, Coldplay, Rihanna, Beyonce and more

Advertisement

With the Super Bowl 2024 approaching fast, the prices of tickets are skyrocketing. But despite that, there's a chance that Donna and Kelce's family might get to watch the Super Bowl 2024 from the premium suite. Taylor would obviously be staying in the VIP Box and how can she leave the others behind?