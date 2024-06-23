'I'm Measuring Him': When Tony Ferguson Analyzed Khabib Nurmagomedov With Fake UFC Belt

Tony Ferguson finally revealed his game plan for fighting Khabib Nurmagomedov. Both lightweight contenders have never faced each other. However, during one of their face-offs, El Cucuy evaluated The Eagle with a fake championship belt.

Ahead of their big fight, Tony Ferguson thoroughly explained his mindset during his antics at the UFC 249 press conference. These unexpected revelations shocked fans. However, this never came to fruition as the contenders never fought each other.

When Tony Ferguson evaluated Khabib Nurmagomedov with a championship belt

The notoriety that Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Tony Ferguson possesses is a myth within the UFC fandom. Both contenders were scheduled to face each other five times. However, each time the fight was cancelled due to different circumstances.

Ahead of UFC 249, Khabib entered the event as the lightweight champion. Tony Ferguson brought a fake belt to the press conference. This maneuver was later revealed to have ulterior motives.

During the face-off, Tony Ferguson places the belt on the ground. It was quickly kicked by The Eagle. However, years after this incident, El Cucuy finally revealed the reasons why dropped the belt to the ground.

In an interview with Rampage Jackson, Ferguson did a tell-all. “I’m measuring him with my belt,” said El Cucuy. The American contender claimed he was measuring the distance between him and Khabib Nurmagomedov for a possible ankle pick move.

“Every single time I put my belt down, right here, that’s how close I was to ankle pick,” said El Cucuy. Since Nurmagomedov is a phenomenal wrestler, Ferguson tried evaluating him with a fake UFC championship belt in their face-off.

He also gave out the reason why he put his hands together motioning himself praying to Nurmagomedov. This was supposedly done to thank the Russian contender for obliging him to analyze The Eagle.

Tony Ferguson doesn’t want to retire despite brutal losing streak

UFC lightweight fighter Tony Ferguson possesses one of the longest losing streaks in the organization. After a brutal six-fight losing streak, fans have been pleading for a potential retirement for El Cucuy.

Even the president of the UFC Dana White wished Ferguson would retire. Apart from this, El Cucuy is also known to possess a monstrous win streak in the UFC. In his prime, the American contender ran through several fighters.

He is one of the most loved fighters in this generation. When questioned about retiring, Ferguson totally shot it down. El Cucuy does not anticipate throwing in the towel anytime soon.

“I'm gonna fight until the wheels fall off,” said Ferguson. The UFC lightweight contender believes he will fight forever.

“F*** retiring,” said El Cucuy. Tony Ferguson’s fans are a dedicated bunch who support him no matter what. Due to this, the American contender’s drawing power is far from non-existent