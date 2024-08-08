‘I’m Not Sure if I’d Say Miss’: Josh Allen Reveals if He Misses Former Teammate Stefon Diggs Following Texans Trade

The Buffalo Bills' offense will look very different in 2024, owing in large part to the absence of Pro Bowl wide receiver Stefon Diggs. Diggs and the Bills had a difficult, well-documented parting this offseason. The great wideout now plays with the Houston Texans.



Aside from maintaining a positive and fruitful connection on the football field as teammates in western New York from 2020 to 2023, the duo also had their fair share of public conflict. During a news conference, Josh Allen recently revealed how much he misses his old colleague Steffon Diggs.

Allen spoke to the media on Wednesday, and reporters questioned him about Buffalo's early days after Diggs' departure. The signal-caller had an excellent opportunity to talk candidly about the issue and how it was handled, but he chose to take the high road.

Allen prefers not to concentrate on the past, instead focusing on his offensive team's strengths this season. When asked if he had missed Diggs during training camp workouts, he agreed that "miss" may not be the correct term.

Allen stated, "Stef's a tremendous player, and what he contributed to the club was exceptional; I'm not sure if I'd say miss. He was a reliable man. He'll have the juice every day. I am sure he is moving it over to Houston. So you can't deny that you missed it. But I'm really pleased with what we've got going on here and how hard the lads have been working.”

Advertisement

There have been a lot of unpleasant developments for the Bills since the day they traded Steffon. Diggs' on-field performance was outstanding, but the Bills eventually felt they would be better off without him. Allen's words are causing a lot of discussion on social media. Some fan theories suggest that he's glad Diggs is gone.



However, Allen understands that losing a talent like Diggs has both advantages and disadvantages. Allen, the perfect professional, avoided stirring up any Diggs-related trouble. If he wanted to, the perennial MVP contender Gunslinger could create further distractions by venting his complaints in public.

Also Read: Joe Burrow Praised by Fans for His Donation of 30,000 Meals to Schools with Kodiak Cakes

The Buffalo Bills' offseason has been anything but quiet, with the huge departure of wide receiver Stefon Diggs, who was dealt to the Houston Texans. Fans are left wondering how this move would affect the squad, notably its star quarterback, Josh Allen.



This move has sparked heated debate around the NFL, particularly because Allen and Diggs developed a strong bond during the years they played together. Diggs caught 445 receptions for 5372 yards and 37 touchdowns in four seasons with Buffalo, becoming one of the NFL's top offensive tandems alongside Allen at quarterback.

Advertisement

Over their four seasons together, he was typically Allen's top target, averaging over 1,000 receiving yards each year and garnering Pro Bowl honors, demonstrating his prowess and importance as a player. The two scored over 30 touchdowns together, and their on-field chemistry was frequently praised as one of the league's most successful quarterback-wide receiver combinations.

The Bills have filled the position with experienced receivers Chase Claypool and Curtis Samuel, as well as rookie phenom Keon Coleman, who was taken No. 33 overall in the April selection.