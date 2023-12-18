‘I’m sick of cry baby Mahomes’: NFL fans react to Patrick Mahomes losing it on the sideline again after Kadarius Toney drops pass

The Kansas City Chiefs and their struggles with poor wide receivers are just a huge issue. In the recent game against the New England Patriots, Patrick Mahomes had another outburst due to a missed point chance by a wide receiver. Fans are tired of Patrick losing his temper on the field.

The catch-drop that had Patrick Mahomes lose his temper again at Kadarius Toney

During the fourth quarter, the Kansas City Chiefs were at 27-10 with a lead. Patrick Mahomes threw the ball to Kadarius Toney, who was unable to catch it. The ball bobbled in his hand and went in the air to be caught by Jahlani Tavai for an interception. Jahlani Tavai is a linebacker for the New England Patriots.

After that interception, Fox cameras were on Patrick Mahomes, who seemed pretty frustrated at Kadarius Toney for missing out on such an easy catch. Even though Kadarius Toney didn’t cost the Chiefs the win, he sure did cost points. Fans are not impressed with how Patrick Mahomes reacted on the sidelines.

Fans reaction to Patrick Mahomes’ frustration at Kadarius Toney

Chiefs fans ripped Kadarius Tone y for messing up a beautiful lateral play by Travis Kelce against the Bills. The throw was made by Patrick Mahomes, who was pissed with the NFL referees and could not control his emotions and ended up outbursting .

Kadarius Toney missed another throw by Patrick Mahomes, and fans were once again not impressed with the way Patrick Mahomes had reacted. While Travis Kelce might take Patrick Mahomes’ side , Chiefs fans are nowhere around talking highly about the Chiefs’ star quarterback.

“I’m sick of cry baby Mahomes. How about sitting next to Toney on the bench & talking with him like a mature LEADER would do?” commented a fan who seemed unimpressed with Patrick Mahomes.

“It’s wild to me they continue to keep him on the field and give him opportunities… next man up” Tweeted another fan.

“Quarterbacking isn’t for you, dawg. Maybe try TikTok dances,” said another fan, taking a sarcastic route with his comment.

“Someone get that man some Kleenex, stat, before those tears drown everyone in the stadium,” commented an NFL fan.

trolling him for this recent outburst. While some feel like Mahomes is just overdoing it, others feel that it’s genuine of him. Who would not be angry if their perfect throws were missed?

