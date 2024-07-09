‘I’m So Stunned I Can Barely Type’: JJ Watt Shocks NFL Fans With Incredible New Ripped Physique

J.J. Watt looks like he’s ready to dominate the NFL again. His latest workout photo resulted in fans talking about his return to the field. On Monday, the five-time All-Pro defensive end took to social media to share an image of himself flaunting his ripped physique.

In the picture, he showcased his muscles and all-fit body. The retired footballer captioned: “progress.” Let’s check out what fans have to say about Watt’s impressive physique at 35 and his comeback.

Fans are going crazy over J.J. Watt’s incredible physique photos

The speculation gained traction within a minute. Especially when a Houston Texans fan account commented, “So when you coming back? Week 11?”

The comment quickly received over 3,000 likes, making other people wonder if it was real or not. The comment even highlighted the excitement among fans about a potential comeback for Watt.

The number of comments flooded on, as one said, “I'm so stunned I can barely type.”

On the other hand, some other fan added, “Come back to the Texans!!!!”

Some other fans commented, "LFG!!! always a beast!!!! Retirement never looked any better.”

Another fan shared a heartfelt comment, saying, “Once an athlete, always an athlete. Love the inspiration.”

Watt retired after the 2022 season, capping off a stellar 12-year career. During this time, he established himself as one of the best defenders of his era. His accolades include many NFL Defensive Player of the Year awards and 114.5 career sacks (ranking him 34th in NFL history). It didn’t even end there, as he is one of only four players to record three or more seasons with at least 17.5 sacks.

Despite retiring at 33, Watt’s final season with the Arizona Cardinals showed he was still at the top of his game. He recorded 12.5 sacks, 18 tackles for loss, one forced fumble, and seven pass deflections, starting all 16 games. These statistics proved that Watt's decision to retire wasn’t due to a decline in performance.

In 2023, Watt joined CBS Sports’ The NFL Today. He made a seamless transition from the field to the studio. However, he hasn’t completely ruled out a return to football. In a May 4 interview, Watt expressed his readiness to step in if needed.

Especially telling Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans, “Don’t call unless you absolutely need it. But if you ever do call, I’ll be there.”

Even off the field, J.J. Watt is giving it all for NFL

Watt added that this was the last year he would commit to training his physique. He doesn’t plan to maintain his current training intensity indefinitely. However, Watt doesn’t anticipate playing this season, as speculated by the fans. His recent workout photo suggests he’s keeping himself in prime condition.

If Watt continues his intense training, it may be soon that an NFL team considers reaching out. Given his proven track record and current physical form, Watt could undoubtedly significantly impact any team’s defense.

Whether or not he decides to return, his legacy as one of the greatest defensive players in NFL history is already well-established. Let us know in the comments what you think about his training session.