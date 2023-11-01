‘I’m the only one who can fire you’: When Vince McMahon came to the rescue of actor John Cena was bullying

John Cena is best known for his cool and welcoming nature. Cena is always good with everyone but the former WWE writer and actor revealed the incident when John Cena challenged him to fight and bullied him.

Former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr revealed on his podcast that John Cena once interrupted his class and challenged him to fight him.

On his podcast, Freddie Prinze said that when he was in a class with WWE stars Curt Hawkins and Jack Ryder, John Cena unexpectedly showed up and interrupted the class.

“And in the middle of this class, this scene, John just swings open the door, grabs a folding chair that we were all sitting in, sets it down in between Hawkins and Ryder, and sits in it and just looks at me like ‘What are you gonna do.”

Prinze further stated, “ And in my head, I’m just like ‘What the f**k Why would you make this about you man, like why wouldn’t you wait until after this, like why would you interrupt this?’ And I get answers to this in a moment, but I don’t say anything, I just go ‘Hey man, you wanna talk to me outside.”

Vince McMahon interfered

Freddie Prinze also revealed that after an altercation between Cena and Prinze during the class, the two of them stepped outside the classroom to continue their verbal exchange. Prinze said he and the leader of the Cenation had some heated words with each other outside the class.

Vince McMahon former chairman of WWE, told Freddie Prinze that Vince McMahon was the only person who could fire him.

John Cena back in the day was the face of the company. The main center of business revolved around him and he was widely regarded and respected as the locker room leader at that time. Now Cena himself is working in Hollywood as a full-time actor.

