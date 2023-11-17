‘I’m the scapegoat’: Dillon Brooks opens up on Grizzlies refusing to re-sign him ‘under any circumstances’ before free agency

When Dillon Brooks left the Memphis Grizzlies, his departure was anything but graceful.

Now a part of the Houston Rockets team, Brooks saw his career peak, thanks largely to his aggressive behavior, both verbally and physically, towards LeBron James in the previous NBA playoffs.

The Grizzlies bowed out to a humiliating defeat, while Brooks went under intense scrutiny. Brooks wasn't receptive to this, accusing the media and keeping silent after the series ended.

In an unexpected twist, the Grizzlies announced they wouldn't be re-signing Brooks under any circumstances.

Such bluntness in rejecting a player during free agency has rarely been witnessed. Brooks, currently preparing to face his former team, remains focused on the upcoming match.

Dillon Brooks: The Grizzlies' departure and the Rockets' gain

Despite Brooks' tumultuous past few months, the Rockets signed him in a four-year, $80 million deal, and it seems their gamble is paying off.

While Brooks continued his notorious trash talk and provoking incidents, his performance, especially his shooting statistics, was impressively consistent.

Looking back, one could argue that the Grizzlies used Brooks as a scapegoat. However, it's worth noting that his actions significantly contributed to the negative sentiment.

"What I didn't like about Memphis was they allowed that so they can get out of the woodwork, and then I'm the scapegoat of it all”

The Grizzlies-Lakers series was indeed a disaster, exacerbated by Brooks turning a bad series into a distraction - something the Grizzlies team is quite used to, considering their ongoing feud with the Golden State Warriors.

Considering the Grizzlies' disastrous start to the season, riddled with injuries and Ja Morant's suspension, Brooks should feel relieved he wasn't brought back.

While the team is visibly struggling, it wouldn't be surprising if Brooks has a lot to comment should the Rockets emerge victorious in their upcoming match.”

