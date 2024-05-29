‘I’m Very Happy’: Islam Makhachev Confirms Khabib Nurmagomedov Will Be In His Corner for UFC 302 Fight

Islam Makhachev is set to have Khabib Nurmagomedov in his corner for the first time in two years. Makhachev is set to take on Dustin Poirier at UFC 302. This will be the Dagestani’s third title defense.

He takes on a dangerous opponent like Dustin Poirier, who is a veteran of the game. Poirier is getting his third shot at the undisputed title. He has previously been beaten by Nurmagomedov and Charles Oliveira.

Khabib Nurmagomedov is back in Islam Makhachev’s corner

Khabib Nurmagomedov, since his retirement, has been involved in coaching. The Eagle, however, was last spotted in Makhachev’s corner at UFC 280 against Charles Oliveira. He wasn’t present for the two Alexander Volkanovski fights.

Nevertheless, Nurmagomedov is back to support Makhachev. Considering Poirier is a former opponent of Nurmagomedov, Makhachev could manage some extra tips during the fight.

The reigning lightweight champion confirmed the news. He told UFC cameras (via Bloody Elbow): "Eagle has landed in Jersey City. He's going to be in my corner. Honestly, I'm very happy because he's one of the best corner coaches, brother, friend. That's it."

Makhachev and Nurmagomedov have been training partners since their childhood days. Makhachev also presented Nurmagomedov with the belt following his title win against Oliveira.

The lightweight King recalled that moment and on the UFC 302 Countdown show, he said, “I gave the belt to Khabib [Nurmagomedov] because I know who made me. Him and his father [Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov].”

Islam Makhachev has already defended the belt twice. With a win against Poirier, he can equal the all-time lightweight title defense record. Nurmagomedov is one of the four men to have defended the title thrice.

Demetrious Johnson thinks Islam Makhachev is a better version of Khabib Nurmagomedov

Islam Makhachev is as dominant as Khabib Nurmagomedov was in the octagon. Like The Eagle, Makhachev possesses tremendous grappling prowess. However, Makhachev is also a great striker.

Former UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson has now compared the duo. He made a bold claim and said (via The Sportsrush): “I think Islam is a better version of Khabib to be honest with you. I think he moves better on the feet than Khabib, I think his grappling is a little bit better than Khabib’s. But he is not as aggressive as Khabib. I think the story for this one is can Dustin Poirier become the champion.”

Makhachev, however, has a difficult fight in hand against Poirier. The Diamond is a veteran and is one of the best strikers in the UFC. In all likelihood, this is his last shot at undisputed UFC gold. Who emerges as the winner, fans shall wait and see.