‘I’ma F*ck That B*tch’: When Vince McMahon Candidly Expressed Bold Desire for Former WWE Diva at a Bar

It’s no secret that Vince McMahon had several on-screen entanglements with many WWE divas during his era. And one of his kayfabe amours was none other than Sable, who is now the wife of Brock Lesnar.

McMahon’s carnal desire for Sable was so palpable that he once casually expressed that he wanted to have s*x with her.

Former WWE star, 2 Cold Scorpio once recounted the story of Vince McMahon openly thirsting for Sable. The former WWE diva made her debut in the Stamford-based promotion in 1996 as a wrestling valet. After she left the company in 1999, she was brought back for a second stint in 2003.

During her second run in WWE, Sable worked closely with McMahon in a steamy storyline. At the time, Sable was married to former WWE star Marc Mero. The former Playboy cover star later fell in love with Brock Lesnar on the road and the duo got hitched in 2006.

Anyway, back when Sable came back to WWE in the early 2000s, she, along with several other WWE stars, including Vince McMahon, was in England for a WWE tour. On one occasion during the tour, McMahon decided to hang out with other WWE stars, including The Undertaker, 2 Cold Scorpio, Ron Simmons, Hawk, and others, at a bar.

It was at this moment that Vince McMahon went ‘homina homina homina’ after seeing Sable walk in wearing a beautiful red dress that was almost see-through.

McMahon, who is known for having no filter, had no qualms about speaking out loud about what his intentions were toward Sable. While speaking during a virtual signing with Golden Ring Collectibles, 2 Cold Scorpio revealed that McMahon expressed that he wanted to have s*x with Sable the moment she walked by.

The other wrestlers who were sipping their drinks with McMahon were gobsmacked but later shrugged it off as if to say, ‘It’s typical of Vince McMahon.’

2 Cold Scorpio stated during the virtual signing with Golden Ring Collectibles: “I’ll never forget this, she walks by and Vince goes, ‘Damn.’ Watches her as all of us did and he says out loud – I don’t know if he meant to say it to himself, but he said, ‘Damn! I’ma f*ck that b*tch. I don’t know when, I don’t know where’.”

Scorpio also made it clear that he was sharing what he personally witnessed and that his story was not gossip. Furthermore, Scorpio later claimed that McMahon fulfilled his desires with Sable, although he looked back on the entire story with a sense of humor.

Off-topic, 2 Cold Scorpio recently got arrested for a stabbing incident.

Nonetheless, Brock Lesnar and she have two sons out of wedlock at present. Sable departed from WWE in 2004. After her exit, Sable also happened to be on the list of things that were banned from being mentioned on WWE TV during the McMahon era.

As for Vince McMahon, much like Sable, the former WWE chairman has entered the list of words that are banned from being mentioned on WWE programming.

