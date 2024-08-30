‘Imagine Brady Goes to the Vikings’: Tom Brady Training With Receivers Amid NFL Return Rumors Sends Fans Into Frenzy

Tom Brady has once again hinted at a comeback to the NFL after demonstrating his iconic pass in practice and confessing to dreaming of the Super Bowl.



Brady retired from the NFL in February of last year after falling short of the 2022 playoffs, leaving with an incredible record of seven Super Bowl rings, five NFL MVP trophies, and several more records and awards that cannot be listed on a single piece of parchment. However, this is Brady's second retirement. His original retirement occurred in 2022, which he altered in just 20 days.

However, Brady has hinted at a possible comeback many times in recent months. One of them came last week when Brady uploaded a new video on his YouTube page, teasing fans and hinting at his probable comeback to the NFL league. Brady was seen practicing throws in the video.

The video of him throwing toward a receiver on the field was shared by ML Football on their X account. The video instantly went viral, and viewers were blown away by the 47-year-old NFL legend's arm strength. Fans immediately began retweeting the video and commenting their hearts out.

One fan added, 'Imagine Brady goes to the Vikings.'

Gridiron Media's Blue Tick remarked, "He's looking at these quarterback contracts and realizing he can still play."

While one fan remarked that he still looks better than all of the quarterbacks in the NFL.

Another fan appreciated Brady's skill set and wrote, 'That's a bad ass video.'

Advertisement

Also read: TikTok Star Allison Kuch Reveals NFL Wives’ Hierarchy Tied to Players’ Salaries

The bulk of the comments on ML Football's Post urged Tom Brady to return to the Vikings if he ever considered coming out of retirement. Earlier this week, there were rumors that Tom Brady may return to the NFL, this time as the Minnesota Vikings' 2024 quarterback.



Sorry to disappoint fans, but according to the Daily Mail, the 47-year-old NFL icon shown tossing a ball on the field in Miami is for an advertisement, and there is no sign that Brady will return from retirement.

So, for those expecting that Brady will come out of retirement, it is time to move on. Brady appears to be content with his retirement, and he has stated several times that he would never return to the game as a player.

Also read: Former Chiefs CB L’Jarius Sneed Slams CJ Stroud and Patrick Mahomes Comparison